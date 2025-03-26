Envision Energy Strengthens Global Leadership with Record 30.6 GW Turbine Orders

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a world-leading green technology company, continues to solidify its position as a global leader in wind energy, ranking among the top in both turbine orders and installations for 2024. According to Wood Mackenzie's latest Global Wind Turbine Order Analysis, Envision Energy secures a record 30.6 GW of turbine orders in 2024, and took top spot in international wind turbine orders among Chinese OEMs, exceeding 10 GW in total. Additionally, BloombergNEF ranks Envision second globally for new installations at 14.5 GW. This remarkable achievement highlights Envision's robust international market presence and its ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions worldwide.

Expanding its footprint worldwide, Envision Energy is playing a key role in the global wind energy landscape, with significant projects across India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines,etc. The company leads in single-market orders, topping Q4 2024 volumes in APeC (Asia Pacific excluding China) with 1.9 GW, including its first offshore wind project in Vietnam. A standout achievement includes the 1.1 GW order for ACWA Power's wind farm in Egypt, featuring Envision's 8 MW turbines, making it one of the largest projects and a first of its kind in the MENA region.

This success highlights Envision Energy's strong in-house R&D and manufacturing, demonstrated by its sliding bearings, which have been successfully applied on a global scale with zero failures. Envision also introduced the Model T Pro and Model Z Pro platforms, featuring the EN-202/8.35 MW turbine for land-based markets and a large offshore wind turbine with a fully integrated drivetrain, developed and manufactured entirely in-house, designed for next-gen wind farms with strong typhoon resistance. Both platforms are enhanced with the AI-driven Galileo SuperSense System for full-process monitoring, early warning, and diagnostics, advancing smart wind power into the AI era.

Envision Energy's global growth is also driven by strategic partnerships and initiatives. Its joint venture with Saudi Arabia's PIF will manufacture wind turbines and components, supporting the country's 75% localization goal by 2030. In Kazakhstan, Envision is building a renewable energy plant capable of producing 2 GW of wind turbines and 1 GWh of energy storage systems, creating over 3,000 jobs and advancing carbon neutrality by 2060. Additionally, it is collaborating with DHL on SAF, green logistics, and a net-zero industrial park, while investing $1 billion in Spain to develop Europe's first integrated green hydrogen net-zero industrial park, furthering its shared sustainability goals.

"In the rapidly evolving global energy landscape, two important forces: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and renewable energy, are unlocking vast opportunities for human progress and reshaping the world. The AI boom will drive surging electricity demand, with Goldman Sachs Research predicting global data center power consumption to rise 50% by 2027 and up to 165% by 2030." said Kane Xu, Envision Energy Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines, "Envision Energy is leading this transformation by integrating high-performance products, flexible supply chains, and AI-driven innovation, to accelerate renewable energy adoption and secure a scalable, reliable future while reinforcing our role in building a sustainable world."

