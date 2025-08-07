Envision Energy Joins Top 2% Globally with CDP Climate Change A Rating, Leading Among Renewable Energy Companies

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has been named to the 2024 CDP Climate Change A List, becoming the first Chinese renewable energy company to earn this prestigious distinction, and the only A-rated renewable equipment manufacturer. CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the world's leading environmental disclosure platform, announced this year's results after evaluating over 24,800 global companies. Envision Energy emerged among the top 2% of companies worldwide, recognized for its transparency in environmental data, exemplary climate governance, and pioneering sustainable practices.

As the gold standard for global climate disclosure, CDP's scoring is widely adopted in ESG investing, supply chain assessments, and client compliance reviews. This achievement affirms Envision Energy's leadership in global climate governance and sustainability, while setting a new benchmark for the competitiveness and resilience of global renewable energy industry on the international stage.

Driving Net Zero Supply Chains and Carbon Footprint Leadership

Since 2022, Envision has achieved operational carbon neutrality for three consecutive years, reaching 100% renewable electricity use in 2024 - a year ahead of its RE100 commitment. Compared to its baseline year, the company's Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions have been reduced by 91%, totaling only 7,089 tons CO2 in 2024, thanks to its enhanced energy efficiency and broad adoption of renewable energy. Notably, Envision's products have helped avoid approximately 2.35 billion tons of global carbon emissions, significantly advancing global sustainability goals.

Envision also prioritizes sustainable supply chain transformation through digitalization and net-zero technologies. Leveraging its AIoT based Carbon Management System, the company conducts comprehensive carbon assessments for key suppliers and provides strategies for carbon reduction and energy usage optimization. Envision further supports suppliers with cost-effective, multidimensional green energy solutions, integrating energy storage systems, distributed photovoltaic schemes, green power trading, green certificate purchasing, and carbon certification services. As of 2024, all key suppliers are connected to AIoT based Carbon Management System, with 18% achieving 100% renewable power usage in supplying Envision products, reducing approximately 19,000 tons of Scope 3 emissions. The company aims for 100% green electricity use across its core supply chain by 2028.

Promoting the Transformation of Climate Business Strategy

As carbon footprint management becomes critical to reshaping industrial carbon influence, Envision has collaborated with international authorities to build robust product carbon footprint databases and standards. The company initiated the International ILCD Life Cycle Data Network, partnering with industrial partners to build international standardized product carbon footprint databases. This initiative helps close critical data gaps and empowers more companies to reshape their value chains and boost global competitiveness.

From land to sea, Envision continues to push the boundaries of low-carbon energy. The 2024 launch of its Model T Pro and Model Z Pro wind turbines brings full-scenario adaptability and extreme-condition testing to enhance power generation efficiency while reducing per-unit carbon intensity. With high efficiency, low noise, and strong grid-forming performance, Envision's EN 5 Pro and EN ACSkid-10000 deliver reliable energy storage solutions that support stable, resilient, and sustainable power systems - even in challenging environments. Additionally, Envision's green ammonia products from the world's largest green hydrogen-ammonia project in Chifeng have been certified by Bureau Veritas, marking the world's first renewable ammonia with this distinction. The green ammonia fuel produced from this plant has successfully powered the world's first green marine ammonia bunkering operation on July 25, 2025.

Scaling Net Zero Industrial Park Model Across the Globe

Envision pioneered the Net Zero industrial park model, exemplified by the world's first in Ordos, Inner Mongolia. Powered by the largest off-grid renewable energy system, the park integrates renewable energy, a net zero digital operating system, and a green industrial cluster to unlock the full potential of renewable energy without grid constraints. It also hosts the world's largest AI-enabled green hydrogen and ammonia facility, which optimizes production in real time and has earned the world's first ISCC Plus certification for green ammonia with a verified GHG footprint. This model has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, Harvard Business School, and the COP28 UAE Energy Transition Changemaker Award.

Actively contributing to international standards, Envision partners with Bureau Veritas to promote international certifications and guidelines for net zero industrial parks. From Ordos to Chifeng, from China to Spain, and to the world, Envision's Net Zero Industrial Parks offer a replicable model for a more sustainable and prosperous future. These efforts are accelerating global green manufacturing, energy independence, and regional economic green transformation, generating new opportunities and prosperity worldwide.