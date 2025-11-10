Envision and Statera Unite on 680MW Carrington Storage to Advance UK Renewable Energy Future

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has partnered with UK-based Statera Energy to provide the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for the Carrington Storage Project. With a total capacity of 680MW / 1360MWh, Carrington is one of the UK's largest single-site battery storage projects to reach financial close, marking a decisive step toward a highly renewable, flexible, and intelligent power system that enhances grid resilience and supports the country's low-carbon transition.

Located at Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park in Greater Manchester, Carrington Storage is expected to be energised by late 2026. Once operational, it will deliver power to around 2.2 million homes for up to two hours, enhancing grid stability, reducing renewable curtailment, and supporting the UK's net-zero and energy security goals. The project brings together leading stakeholders including Statera Energy, Lloyds, Statkraft, NatWest, Santander, Siemens Bank, SEB, and Mizuho, highlighting strong institutional confidence in large-scale battery storage as a core enabler of the energy transition.

Envision Energy will supply its AI-powered BESS, designed for high renewable integration, superior efficiency, and optimal lifecycle performance. Statera chose Envision not only for its global expertise in energy storage and system integration, but also for its pioneering AI-driven solution. Leveraging Large Energy Model, the system can monitor real-time grid conditions, actively participate in grid-forming control, and ensure stability under high renewable penetration. Its "forecast - dispatch - trade - self-learning" closed-loop algorithm shifts revenue generation from experience-driven to model-driven, enabling replicable, measurable, and sustainable growth. This represents a generational upgrade from traditional "hardware assets" to "artificial intelligence assets", offering high energy density, low noise, enhanced flexibility, and elevated returns, making it a key foundation for a stable and profitable renewable energy system.

"As one of the largest BESS sites in the UK, the Carrington Storage project is another important step toward realising the country's clean energy ambitions." said Henry Peng, Senior Vice President and President of Latin America and Europe at Envision Energy, "Envision is honored to collaborate with Statera and leading energy and financial stakeholders to deploy our AI-powered BESS solutions, advancing Statera's ambition of over 5GW of BESS capacity by 2030. Together, we are enhancing grid flexibility and reliability, and accelerating the UK's transition to a low-carbon, renewable-led energy future."

"We're pleased to be working with Envision Energy on the Carrington Storage project," said Matt Arnold, Director, BESS & Flex Gen at Statera Energy. "We selected Envision for their proven track record in delivering large-scale energy storage systems and their integrated, AI-led approach. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver flexible, reliable energy to the UK grid and supports the country's transition to a low-carbon future."

Envision Energy has long been active in Europe, with operations and energy transition initiatives across the UK, France, and Spain and beyond. The successful implementation of the Carrington project will further strengthen Envision's position in the European energy storage and renewable market.