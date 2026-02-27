Powered by Physical AI: Envision Sets Sail with World's First Commercial Green Ammonia Cargo to South Korea

CHIFENG, China, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a world-leading green technology company launched the first global shipment of green ammonia from Chifeng, Inner Mongolia to LOTTE Fine Chemical, a premier chemical company in South Korea. This shipment marks the world's first end-to-end commercial delivery of green ammonia, encompassing the entire value chain from renewable hydrogen synthesis to international maritime logistics.

The cargo originates from Envision's Chifeng facility, recognized as the world's largest green hydrogen-ammonia production base. The park operates on the world's most advanced 100% renewable power system, leveraging physical AI to intelligently orchestrate wind and solar energy into a stable supply for hydrogen and ammonia synthesis.

"This vessel carries more than just ammonia; it carries our commitment to a sustainable future," said Yimin Lou, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Envision Energy. "By successfully launching this first vessel, Envision has proven that the green ammonia value chain is no longer just a blueprint—it is a reality. Leveraging Physical AI to harness the vast renewable resources of the Gobi Desert, we are now capable of delivering zero-carbon fuel to the world, starting with our partners in South Korea."

Seung Won Chung, CEO of LOTTE Fine Chemical, stated, "The world's first commercial introduction of green ammonia is drawing global attention beyond the company and national level. This milestone holds historic significance as the starting point for establishing the green hydrogen and ammonia value chain—considered a leading solution for the transition to carbon-free energy in response to the climate crisis." He added, "We will continue to cooperate with global industry leaders to lay the foundation for becoming Asia's No.1 clean ammonia hub."

Now delivering 320,000 tons of green ammonia annually with exports commencing in Q4, 2025, Envision offers a proprietary, full-stack technology package for green hydrogen and ammonia production. By 2028, the industrial park is projected to produce 1.5 million tons of green ammonia per year, serving as a replicable model for clean industrial hubs worldwide.

Envision's green ammonia has attained prestigious certifications and meets the most stringent industry standards, including the ISCC EU, ISCC PLUS, and RFNBO compliance. Furthermore, Envision leverages proprietary AI technology within its wind-to-hydrogen system to maximize the efficiency and reliability of the entire conversion process from wind power to green molecules.

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, the project was featured as a flagship case study in the WEF white paper, "From Blueprint to Reality: Delivering a Stronger Business Case for Energy Infrastructure," highlighting its role as a global benchmark for the zero-carbon industrial transition.

