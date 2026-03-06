Envision Energy Completes Largest Non-Project Offshore Syndicated Financing with USD 600 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan

HONG KONG, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced the successful closing of a USD 600 million equivalent 1+2 year sustainability-linked syndicated term loan in Hong Kong. This marks the company's largest non-project syndicated loan in the international offshore credit market through a broadly distributed public syndication, attracting strong participation from leading global financial institutions. The transaction represents a significant milestone in Envision's continued expansion of diversified international financing channels and demonstrates strong confidence in its solid credit profile and long-term sustainability strategy.

The loan is jointly lead-arranged by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as Sustainability Structuring Coordinators, Mandated Lead Arrangers, Bookrunners and Underwriters with a consortium of banks from various jurisdictions including Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Middle East and China. The transaction receives an overwhelming response from the banking community with over-subscription, and is upsized to USD 600 million equivalent from the initial amount of USD 500 million equivalent with 13 banks participating in the final syndication and an additional USD 100 million greenshoe option.

The transaction is arranged as a sustainability-linked loan (SLL). Its structure is contingent on the achievement of Sustainability Performance Targets, including Scope 3 GHG emission intensity and annual wind turbine installed capacity. The framework complies with the Loan Market Association / Asia Pacific Loan Market Association / Loan Syndications and Trading Association ("LMA/APLMA/LSTA") Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles ("SLLP") and has been independently verified by DNV Business Assurance Limited.

"This transaction demonstrates the strong confidence of leading global financial institutions in Envision Energy's credit profile, business model, and sustainability leadership." said Joseph Ma, Co-CFO of Envision Energy, "We are delighted to partner with a distinguished group of financial institutions that share our vision of accelerating the global energy transition. This financing enhances our flexibility to scale our innovations in renewable energy systems, energy storage, and green hydrogen while reinforcing our commitment to measurable sustainability performance. As we continue pioneering Physical AI to build the future energy system, we remain dedicated to building a secure, intelligent, and sustainable energy future, and to creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and society."

"This transaction reflects the mutual trust we have built with Envision Energy over time, as well as our commitment to supporting our clients at every stage of their growth, particularly in their international expansion and sustainable transformation,"said Jorge González Jacob, Head of Corporate Lending of BBVA."Envision's resilient business model and measurable sustainability targets align closely with our financing priorities, strengthening our support for its long-term international expansion. We are proud to leverage BBVA's global distribution platform and sustainable finance expertise to back business models that are accelerating the energy transition in dynamic markets such as Asia."

Quentin Galmiche, Head of Corporate & Leveraged Finance, Asia Pacific from Credit Agricole CIB said: "The success of this landmark transaction in China's wind power sector demonstrates Envision Energy's position as a global leader in renewable energy. Its commitment to sustainable development, and its flexible international and diversified financial strategy impressed numerous banks, and generated strong market response, fully reflecting the confidence in Envision Energy's strategic vision. As one of the global leaders in renewable energy financing, Crédit Agricole CIB has witnessed Envision Energy's rapid growth and is honored to be appointed to set this benchmark for Envision Energy's continued growth in the offshore credit market and its expanding international presence."

Envision's strong ESG performance provided a solid foundation for this collaboration. In 2025, the company achieved operational carbon neutrality for the fourth consecutive year and maintained 100% renewable electricity usage for the second consecutive year, fulfilling its RE100 commitment ahead of schedule. It was named to S&P Global Commodity Insights' inaugural 2025 Tier 1 Cleantech Companies list for both Wind and Energy Storage, highlighting its financial credibility, technological maturity, and operational excellence. As a pioneer in net zero transition, Envision Energy has also earned the EcoVadis Gold Medal and CDP A rating for climate change for two consecutive years.

