Envision Energy Showcased Pioneering Green Hydrogen Solutions at World Smart Energy Week in Tokyo

TOKYO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, showcased its pioneering green hydrogen solutions at World Smart Energy Week held in Tokyo, Japan from February 28 to March 1, bringing pivotal advancements to the green hydrogen value chain.

As one of the world's most influential renewable energy show, World Smart Energy Week aims to promote carbon neutrality and accelerate business by bringing together the latest products and technologies including hydrogen & fuel cells, PV systems, rechargeable battery, smart grid and wind energy.

"Hydrogen has emerged as a key component in the global energy landscape, offering clean and renewable energy solutions that can significantly reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change." said Mr. Frank Yu, Vice President of Envision Energy, "Envision Energy's state-of-the-art technologies and integrated green hydrogen solution aims to address key challenges in the green hydrogen arena, particularly those related to efficiency and the intermittency of renewable energy sources. We have launched the world's first commercial dynamic green hydrogen plant, powered entirely by green electricity from upstream wind and solar energy. We expect to enhance cooperation with Japan and global partners in pursuing our shared decarbonization goal with our world-leading green hydrogen technologies and pioneering practices."

Envision Energy, the world's leading green hydrogen producer, possesses core technologies in renewable energy, hydrogen production equipment, and net zero industrial parks, targeting for decarbonization at scale with its green hydrogen solution. The company's flagship project, Chifeng Net-Zero Industrial Park, is equipped with Envision Energy's innovative dynamic electrolyser and ammonia synthesis units and controlled by its proprietary Advanced Process Control to ensure the best match of renewable resources with dynamic production. The project has achieved an integration of green hydrogen ecosystem with wind, solar, BESS and hydrogen production, and was recognized with the Energy Transition Changemaker Award at COP28 for its outstanding contribution to decarbonization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355881/Green_Fuel_Green_Future.jpg