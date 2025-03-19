Envision Energy Pioneers Large-Scale Application of In-House Sliding Bearings with Zero Failures

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a world-leading green technology company, recently announced its in-house developed and manufactured sliding bearings have been successfully applied on a large scale for the first time worldwide, achieving zero failures across 500 wind turbines. This milestone makes Envision Energy the world's first wind turbine OEM to achieve independent research, in-house production and large-scale application of sliding bearings, marking a major technological breakthrough in the wind power industry.

Envision Energy's Self-developed and Manufactured Sliding Bearing Product

"Sliding bearings have long been a key innovation in the wind power industry, playing a crucial role in reducing friction and improving efficiency." said Mr. Lou Yimin, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Envision Energy. "After five years of extensive research, development, and field testing, we have successfully integrated this technology into our wind turbine gearboxes, overcoming technical barriers set by international brands and achieving large-scale application. This success is a testament to our in-house R&D, manufacturing capabilities, and unwavering commitment to technological innovation."

Industry Breakthrough: Pioneering the Future of Wind Power

Technological innovation leads to zero failures. Envision established a CoE (Center of Excellence) for drivetrain gearboxes in Dortmund, Germany, and in 2019, formed a specialized team for sliding bearing R&D and pilot production. This team successfully developed a direct energy deposition technology to apply bearing material directly to the planetary pin, enhancing the performance and durability of bearings. Sliding bearings improve turbine efficiency and extend the lifespan while reducing maintenance costs. Their more compact and simpler design as well as their less error-prone operating principle make them superior to roller bearings if they are designed and executed correctly. Test data shows that gearboxes equipped with sliding bearings reduce power losses by 20% to 25%, boosting wind turbine energy output by approximately 0.5%. Over a 20–25-year turbine lifespan, this translates into significant financial benefits.

"Sliding bearings are not a new technology—their application dates back to ancient Egypt. The wind industry began exploring them late 2000s, and between 2018–2020, leading gearbox manufacturers achieved mass deployment of sliding bearing gearboxes in large-capacity turbines for global OEMs. Today, both gearbox and turbine manufacturers are developing this technology independently, but most remain in the trial and improvement stages, with few achieving in-house development and large-scale application apart from Envision Energy." said Dr. Ümit Mermertaş, global expert in bearings and rotordynamics and chief engineer of sliding bearings at Envision Energy. "As a turbine OEM, Envision Energy has achieved zero failures in real-world operations, with our sliding bearings proving highly successful across all validation stages from bench and gearbox testing to prototype trials and mass application in wind farms."

Rigorous Testing Ensures High Reliability

Envision Energy's zero-failure achievement in sliding bearings is backed by extensive testing and verification, with over $14 million invested in validation. "The boundary conditions of sliding bearings, such as rotational speed and load, are directly influenced by wind turbine control logic." explained Mr. Owen Yang, gearbox expert at Envision Energy, "We optimize the turbine control strategy to avoid risks such as high loads, low speeds, and insufficient lubrication, ensuring the bearings' reliability."

Beyond standalone component testing, Envision Energy conducts comprehensive system-level evaluations, considering turbine load, speed, lubrication temperature, and environmental factors. This ensures the optimal performance and reliability of the sliding bearings in wind farms. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, the company has seamlessly integrated key components in its wind turbines, significantly enhancing the overall reliability of its turbine systems.

Envision Energy is expanding the use of sliding bearing technology across new turbine models and large-scale deployments, with adoption expected to exceed 90%, aligning with global standards. "We are exploring ways to extend our expertise in other key components, including gearbox sliding bearings, main shaft bearings and generator bearings, while advancing several forward-looking projects related to sliding bearings." said Mr. Lou Yimin, "Our continued innovation drives breakthroughs in core wind power technologies, delivering more efficient and reliable solutions for the global clean energy transition."

