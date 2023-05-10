Envision Awarded Turbine Order for Morocco's First Wind-Powered Desalination Project

CASABLANCA, Morocco, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, has announced the sale of 60 MW wind turbines for Morocco's first desalination project that's 100% powered by wind energy.

The wind farm is located in Dakhla, Morocco, and is co-owned by Nareva, a leading Moroccan energy company, and ENGIE, a global low-carbon energy company. Envision's state-of-art EN171-5MW turbines will be utilized for the project. These turbines are designed to deliver high performance and efficiency, making them an ideal solution for wind conditions in this region.

The energy generated in the wind farm will be used to power a large desalination project under the Moroccan government, significantly contributing to Morocco's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and increase its share of renewable energy in the electricity mix.

"We are proud to enter the Moroccan market with highly valuable partners like Nareva and ENGIE," said Didier Beaumont, Sales Director of Envision Energy. "Envision, as a leading global net-zero technology partner, is committed to helping the Kingdom of Morocco on its green energy transition through technological revolutions."

Envision boasts a strong track record in delivering high-quality wind turbines and renewable energy products worldwide. The company is dedicated to enabling the net-zero transition by providing new energy infrastructure, combining renewables with energy storage, digital grid, and power-to-x (P2X) technologies that meet the evolving needs of its global customers. Later this year, Envision is launching its green hydrogen net-zero industrial park in Inner Mongolia, further demonstrating its technological capabilities in product and system solutions.

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of "solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humankind". Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines, smart storage system and green hydrogen solutions through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the "new coal", batteries and hydrogen fuel as the "new oil", the AIoT network as the "new grid", the net-zero industrial parks to the "new infrastructure", and to promote the construction and cultivation of green "new industry".

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

www.envision-group.com

