Environmental Testing Market worth $9.32 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental testing market is estimated at USD 7.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The global environmental testing market is growing substantially. The market for environmental testing is expanding because of strict environmental laws, increased levels of pollution, and a heightened sense of sustainability. Governments and regulatory agencies such as the EPA (U.S.), EEA (Europe), and MEE (China) are implementing stringent pollution control regulations, mandating industries to carry out frequent environmental testing for regulatory compliance. Furthermore, fast industrialization, urbanization, and concerns about climate change have increased the demand for air, water, and soil testing to measure levels of pollution.

Based on tested material, the organic compound segment dominated the environmental testing market during the study period.

The organic compound segment is estimated to dominate the environmental testing market. The organic compounds of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pesticides, hydrocarbons, and industrial solvents are among the key sources of environmental pollution. Their airborne, aquatic, and terrestrial existence is a gravely serious human health and ecological hazard, necessitating stringent controls by regulatory organizations such as the EPA, EEA, and WHO. Moreover, the increased application of pesticides in agriculture, petrochemicals in oil & gas, and solvents in manufacturing has increased contamination concerns, propelling the need for specialized testing techniques. This is creating a need of environmental testing services.

The rapid technology segment within the technology has a larger share and is growing at a higher CAGR in the environmental testing market during the forecast period.

The segment of rapid testing will lead the technology segment of the environmental testing market as more demand rises for cost-efficient, real-time, and highly efficient solutions for testing. Laboratory-based test methods are usually time-consuming and costly, hence the requirement for quick and portable alternatives. Rapid testing technologies like biosensors, immunoassays, spectroscopy, and mobile analytical instruments facilitate in-place testing with fast and accurate results, lowering turnaround time considerably. Stringent environmental regulations by bodies such as the EPA, EEA, and WHO necessitate regular and extensive monitoring of air, water, and soil pollutants. Oil & gas, manufacturing, agriculture, and wastewater treatment industries are all aided by quick testing to ensure compliance with changing environmental standards without any delay. The growing threat of chemical spills, industrial emissions, and water pollution has also fueled the need for real-time monitoring solutions.

Based on region, North America holds a significant market share in the environmental testing market.

North America holds a significant market share in the environmental testing market. This growth is attributed to stringent environmental regulations, advanced technology, and a robust industrial base. Organizations such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have stringent environmental regulations that necessitate industries to frequently test air, water, and soil for pollutants. These regulations cause demand for environmental testing in these primary industries: manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and waste management.

The region also has some of the largest names in environmental testing, such as SGS North America, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, and Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation.

The report profiles key players such as SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group Plc (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), ALS Limited (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Envirolab Services Pty Ltd (Australia), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand).

