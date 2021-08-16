Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market worth $20.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market With COVID-19 Impact by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), End User (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the EFSS Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2021 to USD 20.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of the EFSS Market include continuously rising digital workplace and mobile workforce, increasing collaborations between employees and enterprises, emphasis of businesses on corporate data security, and stringent government compliances and regulations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market"

381 – Tables

50 – Figures

283 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149308334

By component, the solutions segment to lead the market during the forecast period

EFSS solution providers offer two types of EFSS solutions, namely, standalone EFSS solution and integrated EFSS solution (an integration of EFSS solutions with other third-party business tools so that these solutions can match up to the business needs of enterprises). EFSS solutions help enterprises seamlessly access and share files of any size between employees, co-workers, partners, clients, and other business stakeholders.

By vertical, the healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The use of mobile devices among patients, doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff has increased across the globe, which is expected to drive the adoption of EFSS solutions in this industry. A bunch of information is shared by healthcare stakeholders via mobile devices, laptops, and desktops. EFSS solutions help healthcare organizations securely send and access files by ensuring data security and compliance. These solutions also help healthcare stakeholders in enhancing patient management, streamlining clinical workflows, and ensuring compliance and security of devices and applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149308334

North America to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

North America has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, including mobile devices, cloud computing, and IoT, within enterprises. Organizations in this region have adopted the mobile-first strategy to reshape the journey of their employees. The major growth drivers for this region are advanced network technologies, the proliferation of mobile workforce, advanced mobile platforms, and SaaS flexibility, used by various enterprises.

The major players of the EFSS Market include Box (US), Citrix Systems (US), Dropbox (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), OpenText (Canada), VMware (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Asset Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Business Function (HR, Sales & Marketing, and IT), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-asset-management-market-96538567.html

Enterprise Content Management Market with COVID-19 Impact by Business Function, Component (Solutions (Document Management, Record Management, eDiscovery), Services) Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-content-management-market-226977096.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/enterprise-file-sharing-and-synchronization-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/traffic-management.asp https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-file-sharing-and-synchronization.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets