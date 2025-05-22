MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Material Informatics Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Material Informatics Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Innophore, NobleAI, Intellegens, and ExoMatter GmbH among the top companies actively shaping the future of the Material Informatics Companies.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Material Informatics Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

NobleAI is a software company focused on developing scalable AI technologies tailored for science and R&D applications. Its solutions enable leading research and development organizations to accelerate innovation, allowing them to create breakthrough products significantly faster and at a fraction of the traditional cost—up to 10 times lower. NobleAI's platform supports a wide range of industries, including advanced materials, chemistry, energy, semiconductors, aerospace, and electronics.

Intellegens Limited develops AI-driven software solutions to support innovation in materials science, chemicals, drug discovery, and manufacturing. Specializing in handling sparse and noisy real-world data, the company applies advanced machine learning to accelerate industrial R&D and optimize production processes. Its solutions are used across diverse sectors, including formulation design, battery development, life sciences, and process optimization.

ExoMatter GmbH is a specialist in AI-powered materials research and development, supporting innovation across a wide range of industries. The company primarily serves the chemical, renewable energy, and high-tech manufacturing sectors, helping organizations discover and develop optimized, sustainable materials for diverse applications. At the core of its offering is the Exometer platform, which leverages artificial intelligence to autonomously search, analyze, and tailor results from a comprehensive global materials database. This database is curated by scientific experts and integrates the latest advancements in materials science from around the world, enabling researchers to access high-quality, cutting-edge data with ease.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 50 companies, of which the top 8 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Material Informatics Startup/SMEs Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Material Type (Elements, Chemicals, and other materials) and Industries (chemicals & pharmaceuticals, materials science, manufacturing, food science, energy, and other industries).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive, Responsive, Dynamic, and Starting Blocks Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management. We leverage a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that will replace existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines: TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To learn more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

