White Oil Market worth $2.77 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "White Oil Market by Grade (Pharmaceutical, Food, Technical), Application (Polymers, Personal Care, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives & Sealants, Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the white oil market is projected to grow from USD 2.19 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.

White Oil Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 2.19 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.77 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.8%

White Oil Market Trends & Insights:

The white oil market is experiencing steady growth due to rising demand from various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, personal care, food processing, polymer manufacturing, and industrial users. Hospitals, cosmetics brands, and regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency are driving the need for high-purity, non-toxic white oils. Additionally, the market's expansion is supported by developments in packaging, plastic production, agriculture, and the industrial growth of emerging markets.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical segment accounted for 41.4% of the market in 2024.

The polymers segment accounted for 20.3% of the market in 2024.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Sonneborn, LLC., and Calumet, Inc. were identified as some of the star players in the white oil market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Royal Global Energy, Nandan Petrochem Ltd., and Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among start-ups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "White Oil Market"

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

250 - Pages

The white oil market is witnessing steady growth, fuelled by the pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics industries, which drive increasing demand for white oil products. An increase in healthcare spending, along with higher production of ointments, laxatives, vaccine adjuvants, and topical formulations, contributes to greater use of pharmaceutical-grade white oils. The rising demand for high-purity cosmetic-grade products stems from the expansion of skincare, baby care, and men's grooming markets in emerging countries. The industrial sector utilizes white oil products for plastics and elastomers, adhesives, and food-grade processing, leading to volume growth.

Pharmaceutical-grade is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical-grade white oil signifies the highest purity level, manufactured to meet or exceed pharmacopeia standards such as USP, BP, EP, JP, and IP. It undergoes multiple refining stages, acid treatment, hydrogenation, and strict quality control to ensure it is non-toxic, biologically inert, and free of contaminants that could compromise drug stability or patient safety. This segment holds significant market value due to its use as an excipient in oral and topical pharmaceuticals, ointments, laxatives, medical devices, and premium personal care and cosmetic products. Its growth is reinforced by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing demand for ultra-pure ingredients, and more rigorous regulatory oversight in healthcare.

The polymers segment is expected to lead the white oil market during the forecast period.

Growth in the polymers segment is fuelled by the increasing demand from plastics, elastomers, thermoplastics, and advanced polymer processing industries. White oil functions as a plasticizer, process oil, and extender in polymer manufacturing because it is highly compatible with polymers while maintaining chemical stability, low volatility, and improving the flexibility and clarity of finished products. Emerging economies boost demand for packaging, automotive components, consumer goods, medical plastics, and construction materials, leading to higher polymer production and, consequently, greater white oil consumption. The demand for white oil grows as the industry needs high-purity processing aids essential for producing high-performance and specialty polymers.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market for white oil during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific's white oil market is driven by ongoing industrialization, rising manufacturing capacity, and increasing demand across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Growing polymer production and plastic processing, supported by petrochemical investments, are significantly boosting demand for white oil as a processing aid and extender. Similarly, the region's pharmaceuticals industry, backed by healthcare reforms, biotech advances, and localization efforts, is increasing the consumption of pharmaceutical-grade white oils. The personal care and cosmetics industry, led by premium skincare trends and increased wellness awareness, is driving demand for cosmetic-grade white oils. A surge in processed food manufacturing, along with stringent food safety standards, is supporting extensive use of food-grade white oils.

Key players

Key players in the white oil market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Sonneborn LLC (US), Calumet, Inc. (US), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited (India), and Savita Oil Technologies Limited (India), among others.

