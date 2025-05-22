Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant Market worth US$1.4 billion by 2030 with 6.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing for Transplant, valued at US$1.0 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.0 %, reaching US$1.1 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$1.4 billion by 2030. The escalating demand for organ transplants, which is a prime market driver, is closely associated with lifestyle and occupational risk factors. Sedentary behaviour, poor dietary habits, obesity, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension significantly contribute to the prevalence of chronic kidney and liver diseases. The detrimental effects of alcohol consumption and tobacco use lead to liver cirrhosis and exacerbate COPD, thereby increasing the necessity for liver and lung transplants. Furthermore, occupational exposure to industrial toxins, particularly seen in mining and manufacturing sectors, can result in significant hepatic and pulmonary damage. An aging workforce, coupled with an uptick in cardiovascular morbidity, further intensifies the demand for heart transplants. These trends highlight the critical role of HLA typing in facilitating donor-recipient compatibility, which is essential for improving transplant success rates.

By Based on product & service, the HLA typing market for transplants is categorized into three segments: software & services, reagents &consumables, and instruments. In 2024, the reagents & consumables segment led in global market share; this growing prominence is primarily driven by a rising demand for precise and rapid identification of HLA alleles, which play a crucial role in transplantation procedures. The ability to quickly and accurately determine HLA compatibility ensures successful organ transplants. It minimizes the risk of rejection, which, in turn, highlights the critical need for advanced reagents and consumables. As healthcare providers increasingly prioritize efficient transplantation processes and improved patient outcomes, this segment is expected to grow substantially, fueled by ongoing innovations and advancements in molecular biology techniques. Such developments will further enhance the effectiveness and reliability of HLA typing, making this an exciting area for investment and development in the coming years.

By Based on technology, HLA typing for transplantation is categorized into two main segments: molecular assays and non-molecular assays. The molecular-based assays segment commands a significant market share, primarily due to the extensive implementation of advanced molecular technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methodologies, in transplant facilities and healthcare institutions. These molecular techniques offer superior resolution in HLA typing compared to conventional serological methods, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of donor-recipient matching.

By end user, the HLA typing for the transplant market is categorized into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2024, independent reference laboratories dominated the HLA typing segment of the transplant market due to their ability to handle high sample throughput effectively and specialized expertise in conducting intricate HLA tests and accurately interpreting the results. Their commitment to delivering superior quality HLA typing services further solidified their position in this sector.

By geography, in 2022, North America held the predominant share of the HLA typing market for transplant, followed closely by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the most rapid growth in this sector throughout the forecast period. North America's supremacy in the HLA typing market can be attributed to several factors: a significant increase in organ transplantation procedures, a robust presence of companies providing transplant diagnostic products—including HLA typing services—and an upsurge in collaborative research efforts aimed at identifying novel HLA genes and elucidating their implications in organ transplantation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), CareDx, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Werfen (US), TBG Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan), Fujirebio (Japan), Omixon Inc. (US), GenDX (Netherlands), BAG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), and PacBio (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a preeminent entity in the domain of HLA typing for transplant applications, driven by strategic investments and a robust growth trajectory in this sector. The company provides extensive offerings encompassing PCR-based assays, advanced sequencing technologies, and comprehensive software solutions tailored for HLA typing. This diverse product portfolio meets the varied requirements of transplant centers and laboratories, ensuring optimized workflows and enhanced accuracy. To maintain its competitive edge, Thermo Fisher prioritizes R&D, continually advancing its HLA typing technologies; this unwavering commitment to innovation enhances its product capabilities and positions it at the forefront of the industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the transplant immunology landscape.

QIAGEN (Germany):

QIAGEN provides extensive products and solutions tailored for HLA typing, encompassing PCR-based assays, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, and associated reagents. This robust product portfolio positions QIAGEN to effectively meet the varied demands of transplant centers and clinical laboratories. QIAGEN's NGS-based offerings, such as the QIAseq HLA Typing Panel, invest significantly in developing cutting-edge technologies for HLA typing and delivering high-resolution and precise HLA typing results. These advancements enhance transplant matching efficacy and overall patient outcomes. With a strong global market presence, QIAGEN leverages a comprehensive network of distribution channels and strategic partnerships across multiple regions, enabling it to serve a diverse clientele of transplant centers and laboratories worldwide. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations have fortified QIAGEN's standing in the market. Notably, the acquisition of N-of-One, Inc. has expanded its capabilities in precision medicine and clinical decision support, with significant implications for transplantation applications. Additionally, QIAGEN offers customizable products that accommodate the specific requirements of individual laboratories and transplant centers, providing flexibility that appeals to a broad spectrum of customers. The company frequently collaborates with research institutions and organizations engaged in transplantation research, further reinforcing its commitment to advancing the field.

Illumina, Inc. (US):

Illumina, Inc. is a leading entity in genomics, particularly noted for its advancements in HLA typing for transplantation. Its DNA sequencing platforms, including the HiSeq and NovaSeq systems, are implemented in HLA typing protocols due to their high throughput, precision, and scalability, which are crucial for extensive HLA typing endeavors. As a pioneer in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, Illumina has significantly transformed HLA typing methodologies, enabling high-resolution typing that enhances donor-recipient matching and, subsequently, transplant success rates. The company has engaged in strategic collaborations with various organizations within transplantation research and diagnostics, fostering innovation and broadening the scope of its sequencing technologies. Continuous R&D investments have been a hallmark of Illumina's operation, focusing on creating specialized assays and workflows tailored specifically for HLA typing and transplantation research applications. Illumina's sequencing technologies are employed in research and clinical laboratories globally, allowing the company to support transplant centers, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide, which has propelled its expansion in the HLA typing sector. Furthermore, Illumina provides an array of bioinformatics tools and software that help analyze and interpret HLA data, extracting meaningful insights from the extensive datasets generated during HLA typing procedures.

