Enoxaparin Sodium Market Size to Grow USD 5354.7 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enoxaparin Sodium Market is Segmented by Type (20 mg/0.2mL, 30 mg/0.3mL, 40 mg/0.4mL, 60 mg/0.6mL, 80 mg/0.8mL, 100 mg/1mL, 120 mg/0.8mL, 150 mg/1mL, 300mg/3mL), by Application (Hospital, Clinic)



The global Enoxaparin Sodium Market size is expected to reach USD 5354.7 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2029.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-6L9458/Global_Enoxaparin_Sodium_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Enoxaparin Sodium Market:

The 40 mg/0.4 mL dose offers a precise and manageable dosage, allowing for more efficient therapy and improved patient adherence. This formulation's dominance in the Enoxaparin Sodium market may be attributed to its widespread acceptance, which represents a balance between therapeutic effectiveness and the requirement for a convenient and uniform dosage regimen in varied healthcare settings.

The Market for enoxaparin sodium is expanding due to a number of important causes. First off, thromboembolic illnesses including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) are becoming more commonplace worldwide, requiring the use of efficient anticoagulant medications. In addition, there is a greater need for Enoxaparin Sodium in postoperative treatment to avoid clot formation due to the increase in surgical procedures and hospitalizations, particularly in orthopedic and general operations.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6L9458/global-enoxaparin-sodium

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ENOXAPARIN SODIUM MARKET:

The 40 mg/0.4 mL formulation of Enoxaparin Sodium is widely used in anticoagulant treatment due to its uniform dose, effectiveness, and ease of administration. Because of its ease of use in a variety of therapeutic settings, including the prevention of thromboembolic events following orthopedic procedures, this dose is frequently chosen. The rising prevalence of thromboembolic illnesses, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and unstable angina, is a major factor driving the market for enoxaparin sodium. These illnesses represent a significant worldwide healthcare burden, making the use of anticoagulant medications like Enoxaparin Sodium necessary for both prevention and treatment of thromboembolic episodes.

The growing number of hospital stays and surgeries performed globally is driving the industry. Patients who have surgery, especially orthopedic and general operations, are more likely to experience thromboembolic events. The growing use of enoxaparin sodium in surgical centers and hospitals can be attributed to its widespread use as a preventive strategy in postoperative settings. The demand for Enoxaparin Sodium is mostly driven by the demographic trend towards an elderly population. An increased risk of thromboembolic illnesses is generally associated with aging, age-related problems, and comorbidities. The market for Enoxaparin Sodium is driven by the aging of the worldwide population and the corresponding rise in the occurrence of illnesses requiring anticoagulant medication.

Increased detection rates of thromboembolic illnesses are a result of increased knowledge about these ailments and improvements in diagnostic methods. The expanding use of enoxaparin sodium as part of anticoagulant methods for treating and preventing thromboembolic events is a result of increased awareness and early diagnosis. One major factor driving the increase is the use of enoxaparin sodium in the treatment of acute coronary syndromes, such as unstable angina and myocardial infarction without ST-segment elevation. The medication's ability to effectively lower the risk of further cardiac events has established it as an essential part of the ACS treatment strategy, which is driving market growth.

The market is expanding because Enoxaparin Sodium has favorable reimbursement policies in a number of worldwide healthcare systems. Reimbursement assistance makes this anticoagulant more accessible and cheap, especially for long-term treatment regimens, by encouraging patients and healthcare providers to choose it.

The introduction of generic versions of Enoxaparin Sodium affects the market and encourages competition among producers. This rivalry frequently results in price reductions, expanding the drug's accessibility and lowering its cost, especially in areas with budget-conscious healthcare systems.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-6L9458&lic=single-user

ENOXAPARIN SODIUM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

With a about 60% market share, Europe is Enoxaparin Sodium's largest market, followed by North America with a roughly 17% market share.

There are a lot of competitors in this sector right now.In the Enoxaparin sodium injection market, companies like Sanofi, Teva, Techdow (Hepalink), Fresenius Kabi, Rovi, Amphastar, Nanjing King-friend, Sandoz, and a few others are significant players. Sanofi, Teva, Techdow (Hepalink), Fresenius Kabi, and Rovi own around 85% of the market share for enoxaparin sodium.

With a 63% market share, the largest customer group by application is Hospital.

The most widely used and effective kind, with a 40% market share, is 40 mg/0.4 mL.

Purchase Regional Report on United States & Canada:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6L9458/global-enoxaparin-sodium/6

Key Companies:

Sanofi

TEVA

Techdow (Hepalink)

Fresenius Kabi

Rovi

Amphastar

Nanjing King-friend

King-friend Sandoz Inc

Apotex

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering

Cipla Ltd

Taj Pharma

Chengdu Baiyu Pharmaceutical

Suzhou Erye Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical

Huadong Medicine

Bharat Serums

Intas

Lupin Ltd

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals

Aristopharma

Fosun Pharma

SciencePharma

Pisa

Purchase Company Profiles: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6L9458/global-enoxaparin-sodium/11

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Enoxaparin Sodium Prefilled Syringes Market

- Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) market size is expected to reach USD 10110 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2029.

- Pulmonary Embolism Global API Manufacturers Marketed and Phase III Drugs

- Hip and Knee Replacement market was valued at USD 19540 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 25800 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Enoxaparin API market is projected to reach USD 1001.5 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 670 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 5.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Enoxaparin Sodium For Injection Market

- Enoxaparin Sodium APIs and Preparations Market

- Bovine Heparin Sodium market is projected to reach USD 57 Million in 2029 with a CAGR of 5.8%.

- Molecular Weight Heparin Sodium market size is expected to reach USD 6020.7 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2029.

- Low Molecular Weight Heparin Sodium market size is expected to reach USD 6020.7 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2029.

- Low Molecular Heparin Preparation Market

- Heparin Injectable Preparation Market

- Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market

- Artificial Hip Replacement Prosthesis market is projected to reach USD 797.4 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 565 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg