Endodontic Files Market Size Worth $50.5 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endodontic files market size is expected to reach USD 50.5 million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Higher disposal income levels and rising awareness concerning dental care are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the rising technological advancement in the field of alloy files and the increasing number of root canal procedures are fueling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The manual files segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue share, in 2020 due to the preference for more controlled root canal procedures

The stainless steel material segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020

On the other hand, Ni-Ti files are expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to their features, such as the shape memory effect, superior elasticity, biocompatibility, and corrosion resistance

The offline distribution channel segment held a majority of the revenue share in 2020 as most of the hospitals & clinics purchase directly from the manufacturers enabling cooperation and communication to medical specialists and technicians

On the other hand, the online distribution channel is likely to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of online portals as they offer convenience

The hospitals/OPDs segment led the market in 2020 owing to technological advancements and the government initiatives to provide dental care through the public sector encouraging patients to visit the hospitals

In 2020, North America held the majority of the global revenue share owing to the continuous development of files for improved efficiency, awareness regarding dental care, and a rise in disposable income levels

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Endodontic Files Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Manual, Rotary), By Material (Stainless Steel, Ni-Ti) By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/endodontic-files-market

The government initiatives to provide dental care at subsidized rates or free of cost through the public sector for the low-income groups and dependent groups further encourages more dental visits and dental care awareness. Moreover, the regional associations dedicatedly working towards endodontic, such as the American Association of Endodontists, The Asian Pacific Endodontic Confederation, and The Australian Society of Endodontology, help in creating awareness and support and develop the members associated.

The business strategies adopted in terms of mergers and acquisitions by the key players are propelling the research and development activities resulting in the development of technologically advanced products, which are more efficient and facilitates faster treatment. In addition, it is encouraging geographical expansion, making the files available to dental hospitals, clinics, and academic hospitals worldwide.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further given a boost to the online distribution channel. However, during the initial phase of the pandemic, dental care was affected largely as the dental practices were at high risk of spreading the virus. The dental clinics had to stop the operations and later a complete structural change was needed to prevent the dentist from getting infected.

Grand View Research has segmented the global endodontic files market on the basis of type, material, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Endodontic Files Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Manual



Rotary

Endodontic Files Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Stainless Steel



Nickel-titanium

Endodontic Files Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Offline



Online

Endodontic Files End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & OPDs



Dental Clinics



Others

Endodontic Files Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa .

List of Key Players of Endodontic Files Market

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein

Ultradent Products

FKG Dentaire

Ivoclar Vivadent

Coltene

Micro-Mega

Brasseler Holdings, LLC.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.