Endo to Host Investor Call on Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Endo, Inc.

07 Aug, 2024, 20:35 GMT

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) ("Endo" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 27, 2024, prior to market open. Members of Endo's senior management team will host a conference call and live webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial 800-836-8184 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) or 646-357-8785 (outside the U.S.) or join the live webcast at this link. Please join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours at investor.endo.com.

About Endo
Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

