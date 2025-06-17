Endo Completes International Pharmaceuticals Business Divestiture

MALVERN, Pa., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NDOI) today announced that it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its International Pharmaceuticals business, primarily operated through Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company Paladin Pharma Inc., to Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Total cash consideration for the sale is up to approximately $105 million, consisting of approximately $79 million paid at closing, approximately $11 million related to certain permitted holdbacks, and up to $15 million in future payments contingent upon the achievement of certain milestones.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

