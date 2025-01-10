Emulsifiers Market worth $8.19 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Emulsifiers Market by Source (Bio-based, Synthetic), Product (Lecithin, Ionic, Chemical Composition, Physical State), Application (Food, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", emulsifiers market is projected to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2029 from USD 6.08 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The emulsifier market has been witnessing sound growth because of its massive consumption in various industries like food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial products. The demand for processed and ready-to-eat foodstuff, especially low-fat and low-calorie products, is leading to a high growth trend in the emulsifiers market. Emulsifiers are incorporated as they improve texture, stability, and shelf life in most present-day food processing. The cosmetics and personal care industry, where emulsifiers play an important role in stabilizing creams, lotions, and other skincare and haircare product formulations, is the biggest driver of growth. Other pharmaceutical applications, such as new drug delivery systems, are also broadening the scope of the market. Significant industrial uses include paints, coatings, and detergents, which also contribute greatly to the expansion of this market. Growth in developing economies, mainly Asia Pacific and South America, is more and more stimulated by urbanization, growing disposable incomes, as well as the trend change in consumer preference.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Emulsifiers Market".

262 – Tables

56 – Figures

285 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=240653061

Synthetic emulsifier is projected to have the largest market share in 2024

Synthetic emulsifiers are expected to maintain the largest market share in the emulsifiers market because of their cost-effectiveness, versatility, and widespread applicability across industries. They offer excellent functional properties, including high emulsifying efficiency, stability under extreme conditions such as varying temperatures and pH levels, and extended shelf life, making them highly suitable for large-scale industrial applications. Synthetic emulsifiers such as mono- and diglycerides, polysorbates, and lecithin derivatives have become a staple in the food industry to improve texture, stabilize emulsions, and extend shelf life due to the growing demand for processed and convenience foods. This is further expanded into industrial use, including paints, coatings, lubricants, and detergents, where superior stability and performance under extreme conditions are important. Synthetic emulsifiers also have well-established supply chains and manufacturing infrastructure, ensuring consistent quality and accessibility at competitive prices across the globe. However, synthetic emulsifiers are under challenge from the increasing preference of consumers for natural, bio-based ingredients and regulatory pressure related to health and environmental issues. Addressing these issues, the producers are innovating in the synthetic segment toward creating products more environmentally friendly and have lesser toxicity, thereby retaining relevance in a constantly shifting market environment.

Food segment to have the highest market share in the emulsifiers market

Food would account for the biggest share of the market for emulsifiers due to the key role these play in the enhancement of quality, texture, and shelf life in the majority of food products. In the formulation of baked goods, confectioneries, dairy products, margarine, dressings, and processed foods, emulsifiers play a huge role, providing uniformity and stability in their formulations. Growing global demand for convenience and processed foods, which arise due to urbanization lifestyle changes, and rising incomes, has increased the requirements for emulsifiers considerably. Further, the health-conscious attitude among consumers has increased demand for low-fat, low-calorie, and clean-label products. Emulsifiers can help manufacturers meet this need because they enhance product functionality and sensory appeal even when fats or calories are reduced. New developments in food emulsifiers, such as bio-based and allergen-free varieties, are increasingly finding application in health-oriented and organic food categories. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show an increase in the consumption of emulsifier-based food products mainly due to rapid urbanization, an increase in middle-class populations, and changing dietary patterns. Another factor that sustains the dominance of the food segment is the research and development investment by the manufacturers for developing multifunctional emulsifiers tailored specifically for different food applications. As consumer preferences and food trends change, the food segment is likely to continue to be the largest and most dynamic contributor to the emulsifiers market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=240653061

Europe to be the third largest market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the third-largest region in the emulsifiers market, driven by its mature food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. The region's well-established food processing sector has a consistent demand for emulsifiers, especially in bakery, confectionery, dairy, and convenience food products. Health-conscious consumers in Europe are also driving the market for clean-label and low-fat food products, where emulsifiers play a crucial role in maintaining texture and stability without compromising quality. Another major contributor includes the cosmetics and personal care industry in Europe, driven by the high requirement of quality and sustainability for beauty products from this region. Emulsifiers are used extensively across various skincare, haircare, and makeup formulations concerning improving product texture and stability. The pharmaceutical industry remains expanding in Europe, leveraging emulsifiers for a variety of drug delivery systems. While Europe is a mature market compared to the rapidly growing regions of Asia-Pacific and North America, innovation in bio-based and sustainable emulsifiers is driving growth. The region's stringent regulations on food and cosmetic ingredients have encouraged the development of natural and environmentally friendly emulsifier solutions, aligning with consumer and regulatory demands. Europe is focusing on sustainability, quality, and advanced formulations. Therefore, despite slower growth compared to emerging markets, Europe ensures its significant presence as the third-largest region in the emulsifiers market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=240653061

Key players

The emulsifiers market report comprises key manufacturers such as BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kerry Group plc (Republic of Ireland), Solvay (Belgium), Royal DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US), Corbion (Netherlands), DOW (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and CLARIANT (Switzerland) among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Emulsifiers Companies and Emulsifiers Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Non Crimp Fabric Market - Global Forecast To 2029

Light Curable Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Self-Adhesive Tear Tapes Market - Global Forecast To 2030

PVC Adhesive Market - Global Forecast To 2030

Friction Bonding Adhesive Market - Global Forecast To 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg