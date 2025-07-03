DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Edge AI Software Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Gorilla Technologies, Intent HQ, Xenonstack, Ekkono, and Barbara, among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Edge AI Software Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Edge AI Software Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Gorilla Technologies is a leading innovator in edge AI and IoT solutions, known for empowering edge devices with enhanced intelligence and autonomy. The company specializes in transforming traditional IoT hardware—such as cameras and sensors—into intelligent edge assistants capable of making real-time decisions based on localized data processing. Operating across Asia Pacific , North America , and Europe , Gorilla Technologies maintains a strong presence in over 20 countries, supported by a global workforce of more than 300 employees. Its product portfolio integrates advanced AI capabilities with IoT infrastructure to enable seamless edge-based data collection, processing, and analytics. By leveraging big data analytics, Gorilla's edge AI solutions deliver actionable insights that support critical real-time decision-making. This is especially impactful in industries such as smart cities, transportation, and security, where latency and responsiveness are key.

Barbara offers a robust Edge Management and Orchestration (EMO) platform designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring, and management of AI models at scale across distributed edge environments. Its platform integrates effortlessly with both IT and operational technology (OT) infrastructures, enabling users to control thousands of edge nodes from a centralized interface. By utilizing GPU-enabled hardware, Barbara supports the simultaneous deployment of multiple machines learning models, significantly enhancing performance and efficiency in edge computing tasks. The platform also features a REST API for seamless integration with leading cloud providers and IoT platforms, making it a flexible, scalable, and vendor-agnostic solution for modern industrial and enterprise applications.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 180 companies, of which the top 21 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Edge AI Software Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Offering (Software and Services), Data Modality (Visual, auditory, textual, spatial, temporal, and multimodal data), and Technology (Generative AI, ML, NLP, computer vision, and context-aware AI).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

