Empowering Mining with Green Innovation: SANY Unveils Africa's Largest Solar-Storage-Diesel Microgrid

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 29th, SANY Silicon Energy reached a significant milestone in the international "Solar + Storage + Diesel" microgrid power generation sector by launching the Zambia Ruida Mining Microgrid Power Project. This initiative is recognized as Africa's largest single-unit hybrid microgrid designed for mining operations, highlighting SANY's commitment to promoting green energy transformation and sustainable development throughout the region.

Distinguished as Africa's largest microgrid project designed for mining activities, the venture encompasses a 13 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system in conjunction with a 39 MWh battery energy storage system and a diesel generator as a backup power source. These components synergize to form a cutting-edge integrated microgrid system seamlessly harmonizing solar, storage, and diesel technologies. The project's primary objective is to ensure a steadfast and dependable electricity supply for mining operations, consequently achieving energy self-sufficiency, diminishing reliance on conventional energy sources, and bolstering energy efficiency and sustainability.

Exhibiting the hallmark "SANY Speed," the project swiftly progressed from the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to its commissioning within a mere four months. Despite navigating challenges posed by Zambia's intricate topography, severe climate conditions, and logistical impediments stemming from underdeveloped infrastructure, our team demonstrated remarkable adaptability and operational efficiency.

The successful inauguration of this project signifies a pivotal juncture in SANY's eco-conscious mining endeavors across Africa. It lays a robust groundwork for the continent's green energy trajectory and reinforces our unwavering dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions on a global scale.

Drawing on the expertise and technological capabilities developed through this initiative, SANY is dedicated to "Illuminating Africa" at "SANY Speed." By actively driving the implementation of additional green energy projects, SANY seeks to lead global renewable energy trends and contribute Chinese innovation to the worldwide energy transition.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg