SHANGHAI, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of June, SANY officially commenced construction of a 10MW photovoltaic power plant in Zimbabwe. The project, undertaken by a Chinese Mining Company, marks SANY's first solar project in Zimbabwe and the first in Africa to adopt the innovative "EP+F" business model, which integrates engineering, procurement, and financing into a customized solution to meet customers' financial needs.

SANY Scales Up Green Energy Footprint in Africa with Breakthrough Solar Projects

The project adopts SANY's self-developed 710 high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, paired with advanced inverters and high-strength support brackets. With a total installed capacity of 10MW, the project is scheduled for grid connection by the end of 2025. Once operational, it is expected to generate 18 million kWh annually, greatly easing Zimbabwe's power shortage, ensuring electricity supply for local industries and people's livelihood, and contributing to low-carbon energy transformation across the region.

As the first "EP+F" business model of SANY Silicon Energy, the project offers a replicable framework for future international renewable energy collaborations. By significantly reducing the financial burdens for customers, the model enhances the accessibility and feasibility of clean energy adoption in emerging markets. The customer expressed confidence in future cooperation with SANY in broader areas, including microgrids, e-trucks, and EV charging infrastructure.

This is not SANY's first PV project in Africa. At the end of 2024, SANY's Mining Microgrid Power Project connected to the grid in Zambia after four months of construction, marking Africa's first and largest single-unit "solar + storage + diesel" project. The first phase of the project, which has been placed in service, can generate about 16 million kWh of electricity annually, saving electricity costs of over RMB 20 million for customer, accounting for nearly 30% of their total production expenses. Following that milestone, SANY has successively signed three microgrid projects in Zambia, contributing to Africa's energy transition.

After a 23-year friendship with Africa, SANY's cooperation with the continent has evolved beyond only equipment trade but a more sustainable collaboration. Today, SANY has 15 subsidiaries with branches in over 30 countries. Supported by 13 trusted dealers, SANY's equipment operates in over 50 countries and regions. Meanwhile, SANY has been committed to promoting local development and people's livelihood. In Africa, more than 50% of its workforce is locally hired, contributing over 5,000 local job opportunities. Looking ahead, SANY will continue to leverage its technology and management strengths to build a robust local supply chain, supporting Africa's green energy and economy growth.

