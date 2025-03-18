EMPAVELI's Market Success Underscores Growing Demand for Complement Inhibitor Therapies | DelveInsight

EMPAVELI's unique mechanism of targeting C3 broadens its applicability beyond PNH, including other complement-driven diseases like geographic atrophy and immune complex-mediated diseases. With a high unmet need in these areas and limited competition, EMPAVELI's market is poised for steady growth.

DelveInsight's " EMPAVELI Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around EMPAVELI, a complement inhibitor indicated to treat adult patients with PNH. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of EMPAVELI. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Apellis Pharmaceutical's EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) Overview

EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) is a targeted inhibitor of C3 designed to control excessive complement activation—a key immune process that can contribute to the development and progression of serious diseases.

Pegcetacoplan binds to complement protein C3 and its activation fragment C3b, helping to regulate the cleavage of C3 and the production of downstream effectors involved in complement activation. In PNH, extravascular hemolysis (EVH) is driven by C3b opsonization, while intravascular hemolysis (IVH) results from the formation of the membrane attack complex (MAC). By acting early in the complement cascade, pegcetacoplan controls both C3b-driven EVH and terminal complement-mediated IVH.

EMPAVELI is approved for treating adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The US FDA has granted pegcetacoplan Priority Review and Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the treatment of PNH. EMPAVELI reported US net product revenue of $23.4 million in the fourth quarter and $98.1 million for the full year of 2024. Currently, EMPAVELI is being evaluated in different phases of development for C3G & IC-MPGN, HSCT-TMA, FSGS, and DGF.

Drug Name EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) Molecule Type Synthetic cyclic peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol polymer Developer Apellis Pharmaceuticals/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Primary Indication Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria Mechanism of action C3 inhibitor Route of administration SC

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare condition characterized by a triad of symptoms: intravascular hemolysis, thromboembolic events, and cytopenia. The disease presents differently among patients, making it difficult to classify based on typical clinical patterns due to its unpredictable nature. In 2023, there were approximately 12,000 diagnosed cases of PNH in the 7MM, with projections suggesting this number could rise to around 13,000 by 2034.

Until 2007, PNH was a life-threatening disease with no effective treatment for hemolysis and thrombosis, which were the primary causes of death. However, the introduction of the anti-C5 agent eculizumab over the past decade marked a major breakthrough, significantly reducing hemolysis, decreasing the need for transfusions, and lowering the risk of thrombosis.

The current standard of care for PNH involves complement inhibition therapy, with FDA-approved drugs like SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS, EMPAVELI, FABHALTA, VOYDEYA, and PIASKY being considered the gold standard treatments.

According to DelveInsight, the total PNH market size in the 7MM was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to about USD 2.5 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by advances in understanding disease mechanisms, leading to improved diagnostics and therapeutics, along with an increasing number of cases and the introduction of new treatments during the forecast period.

Emerging Competitors of EMPAVELI

Only a few companies are currently working in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market. Emerging PNH therapies include Pozelimab (REGN3918) + Cemdisiran (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), OMS906 (Omeros), NM8074 (ruxoprubart) (NovelMed), and others, reflecting a dynamic evolution in treatment strategies.

In December 2024, Omeros Corporation announced that two posters on zaltenibart (OMS906), its investigational MASP-3 inhibitor and a key activator of the alternative complement pathway, were presented yesterday at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego. The posters focused on zaltenibart's use in treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, and highlighted positive Phase II clinical data and clinical pharmacology analyses that support dose selection for the upcoming Phase III trials in PNH. Enrollment for the Phase III trials is expected to begin in early 2025.

Key Milestones of EMPAVELI

In October 2023 , Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the FDA had approved the EMPAVELI Injector.

announced that the FDA had approved the EMPAVELI Injector. In May 2021 , Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the FDA has approved EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan), the first and only therapy targeting C3 for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

announced that the FDA has approved EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan), the first and only therapy targeting C3 for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). In October 2020 , Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the advancement of systemic pegcetacoplan.

announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the advancement of systemic pegcetacoplan. In February 2019 , Apellis Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has awarded Fast Track designation to APL-2, the company's innovative complement factor C3 inhibitor, for treating patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

EMPAVELI Market Dynamics

EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) is a targeted complement inhibitor developed by Apellis Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of PNH. Approved by the FDA in May 2021, EMPAVELI became the first and only C3 inhibitor available for PNH, providing a new mechanism of action compared to existing therapies like C5 inhibitors (eculizumab and ravulizumab). By targeting C3 rather than C5, EMPAVELI addresses both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis, offering broader control over the disease and reducing the need for red blood cell transfusions in patients who remain anemic despite C5 inhibition. This differentiation has positioned EMPAVELI as a compelling alternative for patients with suboptimal responses to C5 inhibitors.

The market for EMPAVELI is driven by the growing prevalence of PNH, increased awareness of complement pathway disorders, and improved diagnostic capabilities. The PNH market was historically dominated by C5 inhibitors such as Alexion's SOLIRIS (eculizumab) and ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab), which set a high pricing benchmark and established market acceptance for premium-priced orphan drugs. EMPAVELI's entry has introduced competition, particularly for patients who experience breakthrough hemolysis or insufficient control on C5 therapy. Its ability to offer a more comprehensive mechanism of action and potential for improved patient outcomes has driven adoption, although switching patients from established therapies presents a challenge due to physician familiarity and the entrenched market position of C5 inhibitors.

Pricing and reimbursement dynamics also play a significant role in EMPAVELI's market performance. As a high-cost orphan drug, EMPAVELI's adoption is influenced by payer coverage and reimbursement policies, especially in markets with strict cost-control measures. Apellis has strategically positioned EMPAVELI through patient assistance programs and value-based agreements to facilitate market access. Additionally, the subcutaneous administration of EMPAVELI (versus intravenous administration for C5 inhibitors) enhances patient convenience, supporting patient preference and potentially improving adherence.

Competitive pressures are also evolving as other complement inhibitors targeting C3, C5, and alternative pathways are under development. For example, Novartis and AstraZeneca are advancing next-generation C5 inhibitors with extended dosing intervals, and other biotech firms are exploring factor D and MASP-2 inhibitors, which could further fragment the complement inhibitor landscape. However, EMPAVELI's first-mover advantage in the C3 inhibition space and its differentiated clinical profile provide a strong foothold in the market. Expansion into additional indications beyond PNH, such as cold agglutinin disease (CAD) and geographic atrophy (GA), could further strengthen EMPAVELI's market position and drive future growth.

