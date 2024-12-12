Emotion AI Market worth $9.01 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emotion AI Market is expected to reach USD 9.01 billion by 2030 from USD 2.74 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 21.9 % during 2024–2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered By Offering, Type, Technology, Application, Industry and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Emotion AI Market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Amazon (US), Smart Eye (Sweden), Entropik Tech (India), Uniphore (US), Audeering GmbH (Germany), VIER GmbH (Germany), Cognitec (Germany), Symanto (Germany), Realeyes (UK), CIPIA Vision (Israel), Noldus (Netherlands), Cogito (US), Morphcast (US), Voicesense (Israel), Superceed (Malaysia), Siena AI (US), Opsis (Singapore), Behavioral Signals (US), Hume (US), Kairos (US), Beemotion.AI (Australia), Intelligent Voice (UK), Davi (France), Utrigg (Ukraine), AttentionKart (India) and VERN AI (US).

The demand for personalized experiences, the integration of AI in smart devices, advancements in video/audio analytics, and increased investments in AI startups are driving the Emotion AI Market rapidly. For retail and e-commerce, adoption enhances customer journeys through emotion-based personalization, blurring the line between business and user experiences. Emotion AI for automotive integration supports driver monitoring and in-vehicle interactions to enhance safety and user experience. Additionally, biometric research has grown, which leads to the growth of facial recognition and voice analysis technologies to detect more accurate emotions and foster deeper emotional connections in various applications to increase market scope as well as potential.

The Healthcare industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Emotion AI Market is seeing its fastest growth in healthcare due to its transformative applications in patient care, mental health, and well-being monitoring. Facial expressions, voice tones, and written sentiments can be analyzed for real-time emotional states, allowing healthcare providers to understand patients' emotions and deliver personalized care with Emotion AI. This is especially relevant in telehealth, where remote monitoring of emotional cues provides additional diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, Emotion AI helps mental health-based apps determine stress, anxiety, and depression, enhancing treatment results. Secondly, Emotion AI integrated into wearable devices continues this process by allowing for continuous monitoring in a proactive healthcare manner. With growing demands for patient-centric solutions, healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting Emotion AI to help care quality and patient satisfaction and deal with increasing mental health issues effectively.

Customer Experience Management is estimated to contribute the largest market share of the Emotion AI Market by application.

Customer Experience Management (CEM) has the highest market share in the Emotion AI Market primarily because of its critical role in shaping how businesses relate to customers. With Emotion AI, companies can analyze customer emotions in facial expressions, voice tones and sentiment in text to create personalized interactions that increase satisfaction and build loyalty. Businesses can leverage emotion-driven insights and customize product recommendations, service delivery, and impactful marketing campaigns. This technology also helps in real-time customer feedback analysis to quickly respond to concerns and enrich customer experiences. Emotion AI is heavily leveraged in Industries such as retail, e-commerce, and entertainment for customer experience management since it provides its users with an edge by providing an environment to get closer to customers and to ensure that their expectations are consistently met.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Emotion AI Market is estimated to grow with the highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific due to the rising pace of technology, vigorous digital adoption, and comprehensive use cases in diverse fields. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in AI research and development, and fields such as Emotion AI are benefiting. E-commerce, retail, and healthcare are beginning to adopt Emotion to improve customer experiences through personalized services. In addition, the region is experiencing a wide dissemination of mobile devices, IoT, and wearables, which is a good base for performing real-time emotion tracking. Asia Pacific governments and private enterprises alike are prioritizing AI as a strategic growth area that is further spurring the adoption of emotional AI technologies. The combination of technological, economic and demographic factors puts Asia Pacific in pole position for huge market growth.

Top Key Companies in Emotion AI Market:

The report profiles key players such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Amazon (US), Smart Eye (Sweden), Entropik Tech (India), Uniphore (US), Audeering GmbH (Germany), VIER GmbH (Germany), Cognitec (Germany), Symanto (Germany), Realeyes (UK), CIPIA Vision (Israel), Noldus (Netherlands), Cogito (US), Morphcast (US), Voicesense (Israel), Superceed (Malaysia), Siena AI (US), Opsis (Singapore), Behavioral Signals (US), Hume (US), Kairos (US), Beemotion.AI (Australia), Intelligent Voice (UK), Davi (France), Utrigg (Ukraine), AttentionKart (India) and VERN AI (US).

