Elsaco Electronic projects will replace outdated district energy sources with new high-efficiency combined heat and power (CHP) production, reducing primary fuel consumption by up to 30%.

The two projects will deliver a combined total of up to 85 MW of electrical and 80 MW of thermal energy across two cities, supporting Romania's plans to achieve net zero by 2050.

plans to achieve net zero by 2050. These projects represent a milestone as Clarke Energy's largest CHP schemes globally and the first time selling INNIO Group's "Ready for H 2 " J920 FleXtra Jenbacher engines.

ARAD, Romania and CONSTANȚA, Romania, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Energy, a global leader in efficient distributed power generation solutions, has announced its involvement in two pivotal CHP projects working with Elsaco Electronic and INNIO Group. These initiatives mark a significant advancement in energy efficiency for the district energy networks in Arad and Constanța, Romania. Historically, these networks relied on steam turbines fuelled by heavy fuel oil and natural gas, with core systems dating back to the 1960s-1980s.

Elsaco Electronic Selects Clarke Energy and INNIO Group for Cogeneration Projects Supporting Romania's Transition to Net-Zero

The projects mark a significant milestone for Clarke Energy, representing the first sales of Jenbacher J920 FleXtra engines in both Romania and Clarke Energy's global operations. Eight J920 FleXtra CHP engines will deliver a total of 85 MW of electrical and 80 MW of thermal energy in the two cities. Five of the engines operating in Constanța will deliver ~53 MWe and 50 MWth energy, with the further three engines delivering ~32 MWe and 30 MWth in Arad.

Constituting two of the largest and innovative projects in Romania's CHP sector, this technology will be used for the first time in the country. The equipment, supplied by INNIO Group, will operate on natural gas in a flexible configuration, designed to accommodate future use of a mix of green hydrogen and natural gas or biomethane. The engines form the heart of the rehabilitation schemes for the two power plants. Transforming them into high-efficiency engine-based CHP plants will reduce fuel consumption by up to 30% and significantly lower carbon emissions.

The two EU-funded projects, part of the Romanian National Recovery and Resilience Plan, support Romania's goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050. Scheduled for completion by mid-2026, these projects focus on lowering CO 2 emissions, utilising energy-efficient technology, and reducing operating costs.

This initiative is a landmark development for Clarke Energy, demonstrating capabilities to deliver high-efficiency power solutions on a significant scale. These projects not only signify a major leap in technology adoption and environmental stewardship but also align seamlessly with global and local efforts to promote cleaner energy and reduce environmental impact.

Șerban Iftime, CEO, Elsaco Electronic, commented:

"We selected Clarke Energy to supply our CHP schemes with INNIO's Jenbacher J920 FleXtra engines due to their experience in the Romanian market and robust local aftersales support network. These units form the heart of the refurbished district energy schemes and set a new standard in Romania."

Gabriel Matei, Managing Director, Clarke Energy Romania, commented:

"Clarke Energy is proud to support Romania's shift towards more sustainable energy practices. This innovative large-scale district energy scheme refurbishment from our customer Elsaco Electronic, sets a new standard for future projects in the region."

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy is a leader in the engineering, design, installation, and long-term maintenance of distributed energy solutions. Clarke Energy can delivery complex installations and microgrids incorporating gas engine CHP units, battery energy storage systems, biogas upgrading systems and solar photovoltaic units. Clarke Energy can supply solutions including a range of low carbon or decarbonised fuels including biogas, renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen. Clarke Energy operates in 27 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,400 staff and has over 9GW of power generation, 1.4GW of which is from biogas, a renewable fuel.

About Elsaco Electronic

ELSACO is a group of Romanian companies mainly present in the domains of energy, water and utilities, its main objective being to increase energy efficiency. The group consists of 8 companies covering areas such as: EPC projects, distribution and sale of measurement and control equipment, energy efficiency solutions, process and business software, IT & C solutions, residential smart metering.

ELSACO Electronic is a leading company in Romania, established in 1994, which is today involved in infrastructure projects for power & water industry mainly, with focus on construction / rehabilitation of power & district heating plants, water and wastewater plants, looking to bring energy efficiency and to save resources in the general balance of systems.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myPlant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO Group is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

