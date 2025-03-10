A NEW ERA OF CLARKE ENERGY: BUILDING ON A LEGACY: JAMIE CLARKE STEPS DOWN AS CEO OF CLARKE ENERGY

Jamie Clarke and Peter Holliday of Clarke Energy will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Clarke Energy, respectively.

Kyle Quinn succeeds Jamie as President of the Clarke Energy group and Sharon Wright takes on Peter's position as Group Finance Director

LIVERPOOL, England, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a planned succession, Jamie Clarke is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Clarke Energy from the 1st May 2025. Peter Holliday, Chief Financial Officer is stepping down in parallel. Jamie and Peter will however remain with Clarke Energy going forward in non-executive roles.

Jamie-Clarke-(left) will be succeeded as Clarke Energy President by Kyle-Quinn.

Jamie Clarke is the son of Jim Clarke, the founder of Clarke Energy and has successfully led the business since his appointment as CEO in 2010. Jamie has led the business to consistent growth over this period with the company having exceeded $500m of annual revenue in 2024 with expected growth in 2025.

Clarke Energy was acquired by the Kohler Company of Wisconsin in 2017. In May 2024, Kohler Energy became a separate, independent business, operating as Rehlko - the company to which Clarke Energy is a key component.

Clarke Energy is a global leader in distributed energy solutions delivering reliable, low carbon and resilient power generation infrastructure, currently targeting 27 countries. Focus markets include power generation and storage facilities supporting grid resilience, energy efficient resilient power plants for industry and use or generation of renewable gases such as biogas, biomethane and hydrogen.

Jamie Clarke commented:

"Wee bit less Clarke, still the same Energy!! Today I announce that I will step down as CEO of Clarke Energy effective 1st May 2025, after 15 years in role and 25 years with the company. At the same time Peter Holliday will also step down as CFO. Having committed over 50 years between us to the growth and development of Clarke Energy, we still have a huge passion for the business and have both accepted ongoing non-executive roles and will remain involved in the business going forward. We both look forward to giving strategic guidance and support to the Clarke Energy Board, Platinum Equity and Rehlko in future endeavours.

I am delighted to announce that Kyle Quinn will succeed me in role of President. Kyle has been with the company for 12 years, has vast experience across the business and has seen his role expanding in recent years to prepare him for this planned succession. Kyle has a huge passion for the business, understands completely the ethos and culture that has contributed to our success and is every inch a "Clarke" guy!"

Kyle Quinn, incoming President of Clarke Energy commented:

"It has been a privilege to work with Jamie and Peter over the past 12 years. The Clarke Energy business has prospered under their leadership for which we are deeply grateful. I am passionate about the business and devoted to its ongoing success and would like to thank Jamie, Peter and Brian for entrusting the leadership of the business to me. The business continues to thrive and now covers 27 countries providing industry leading distributed energy solutions for our customers. On behalf of the Clarke Energy leadership team, we look forward to continuing in their footsteps on the next phase of the Clarke journey."

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a Rehlko Company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation, and long-term maintenance of distributed energy solutions. Clarke Energy can delivery complex installations and microgrids incorporating gas engine CHP units, battery energy storage systems, biogas upgrading systems and solar photovoltaic units. Clarke Energy can supply solutions including a range of low carbon or decarbonised fuels including biogas, renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen. Clarke Energy operates in 27 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,400 staff and has almost 10GW of power generation, 1.4GW of which is from biogas, a renewable fuel.

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions critical to sustain and improve life across home energy, industrial energy systems, and powertrain technologies, by delivering control, resilience, and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses – Power Systems, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments, and Engines, and more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko builds resilience where and when the grid cannot, and goes beyond functional, individual recovery to create better lives and communities, and a more durable and reliable energy future. For more details, learn more at Rehlko.com.

