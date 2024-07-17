ELREP Asset Management Selects Yardi Technology to Support Growth

UK-based industrial investment & asset manager to utilise award-winning property technology

LONDON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELREP Asset Management, a specialist investment and asset manager of pan-European logistics real estate, has chosen Yardi® to drive operational efficiency utilising a single integrated solution. With a strategic plan to expand rapidly, the company aims to acquire and develop industrial assets across Europe, targeting a portfolio growth beyond five million square feet within the next two years.

ELREP Asset Management, a specialist investment and asset manager of pan-European logistics real estate, has chosen Yardi® to drive operational efficiency utilising a single integrated solution.

To support this significant growth trajectory, ELREP has selected solutions from the Yardi® Commercial Suite. These solutions provide the company with a unified source of truth for its real estate portfolio, robust auditability, portfolio-wide visibility and advanced reporting functionality. With Yardi, ELREP can automate complex processes and enable full-service job costing and receivables data on all jobs, from capital expenditures and single-unit improvements to ground-up development.

"We're excited to partner with Yardi as we embark on this phase of rapid growth," said Victoria Rushworth, Partner at ELREP Asset Management. "Yardi's integrated platform provides us with the tools needed to streamline and automate our operations as well as manage our portfolio effectively as we expand across Europe."

"Our comprehensive suite of solutions are designed to support fast-growing companies like ELREP and help them with their digital strategy and goals for growth," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager for Yardi. "We look forward to supporting ELREP's success as the company expands its industrial asset portfolio across Europe."

See how you can boost efficiency and enhance operations with an award-winning real estate platform.

About ELREP Asset Management ELREP Asset Management is a specialist pan-European logistics investment advisor and asset manager, with a long-term track record of owning, managing and transacting logistics assets across Europe. For more information, visit elrepam.co.uk.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,200 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2462723/Yardi_ELREP.jpg