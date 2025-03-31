Elliptic announces next generation data and Intelligence solutions to drive efficiencies in government

New Features include:

Improved custom query API - enabling enterprise grade customized queries against Elliptic's entire crypto intelligence data set

Integrated custom queries - detect, analyze and monitor threat actors, and embed the outputs in secure workflows, saving investigators from the burden of operating across multiple tools

Extension of Elliptic's AI-generated data sets - focused on threat actor behaviors, eliminating the need for expensive contractors to support investigators

Extension of coverage to 50+ blockchains - including proprietary data only available through Elliptic, extending monitoring where criminal and state-sponsored activity is happening in crypto

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic , the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has announced the availability of its next generation data and intelligence solutions for the US Government.

Already in use across government agencies, Elliptic's data solutions have been further enhanced to break down siloes, increase flexibility, scalability and provide trusted, extensible data access. These enhancements are strategically aligned with the US Administration's critical priorities including counter-narcotics, cartel financing and transnational threat disruption.

Legacy crypto forensic SaaS solutions do not work for government agencies because they deliver access to software which only addresses the narrow questions they are built to answer. Furthermore, they force analysts into rigid workflows that don't align to real-world priorities and require specialist training.

Lack of interoperability can also be problematic for government agencies with analysts working across multiple disconnected applications, and data that cannot be exported or combined, resulting in fragmented, inefficient and often incomplete analytical processes.

For government agencies to gain efficiencies and achieve their missions, they need data and not software. With direct access to Elliptic's mission-enhancing proprietary data and intelligence solutions, government agencies are already benefitting in the following ways:

Full access to Elliptic's intelligence graph covering over 50,000 real world entities, across 50 blockchains and powered by the deepest and broadest tracing capability. This includes a range of licit and illicit financial activity across multiple categories, including proprietary government-specific mission data on sanction evasion, drug trafficking, adversarial actors, and transnational threats

Improved custom query API brings enterprise grade customized queries against Elliptic's entire crypto intelligence data set, which enables investigators to rapidly and flexibly analyze blockchain data using mission-aligned queries, without relying on external contractors. It also empowers lean teams to produce high-context, real-time intelligence on crypto-linked actors or assets directly, supporting live operations and the proactive targeting of counter-narcotics efforts, cartel financing, and transnational criminal networks

Integrated custom queries to detect, analyze and monitor threat actors, and embed the outputs in secure workflows. This enables operational teams to automatically detect, analyze, and track crypto-enabled threat actors through custom queries integrated directly into secure agency workflows. Elliptic data is seamlessly routed to existing analytical environments or investigative platforms, enabling coordinated action across units and agencies—particularly for high-priority missions targeting transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), fentanyl trafficking networks, and homeland security threats

Extension of Elliptic's AI-generated data sets focused on threat actor behaviors enables mission-scoped data feeds that expand the reach of investigations without increasing personnel costs, enabling agencies to sustain investigative continuity even under tight budget constraints

Elliptic's new data solutions for government agencies can be accessed via:

Direct data feeds that integrate data in secure workflows and environments

Query APIs that enable customized queries which can be integrated in real-time into data pipelines and agent workflows

A user interface that enables analysts to conduct analysis, run secure queries and set up data workflows directly

Tom McDivitt, CRO Government Solutions at Elliptic explained, "now more than ever, the U.S. Government depends on its technology partners to drive innovation and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of agency operations. Elliptic's advanced AI-powered data and intelligence solutions rise to this challenge—offering custom query APIs, direct data feeds, and expanded blockchain coverage. With access to proprietary data, agencies can accelerate critical missions and achieve improved outcomes."

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting crypto data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform's unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.