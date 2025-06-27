Elliptic's 'Data Fabric' transforms access to digital asset data and intelligence with Industry's first 'data as a service' (DaaS) model

'Elliptic Data Fabric' enables customers to embed data directly into their own data lakes, workflows and AI models for real-time digital asset decisioning

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic, the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has announced an industry first, offering direct access to its market-leading datasets and intelligence, 'Elliptic Data Fabric,' via subscription.

As the digital asset industry undergoes exponential growth, traditional SaaS solutions delivered through apps or API feeds are no longer meeting the needs of all our customers — particularly when it comes to managing risk exposure, intelligence operations, and compliance requirements. To address this, 'Elliptic Data Fabric' offers customers the ability to ingest and subscribe to data streams directly, enabling access to Elliptic's data and intelligence in the format, schema, and delivery method that best meets their specific needs. Elliptic's data and intelligence feeds the customer's internal data lakes, customized workflows and AI models — accelerating decision-making, modernizing connectivity and letting enterprises and agencies directly query the data, run internal analytics and compose leaner data workflows.

The challenge facing governments, exchanges, crypto businesses and banks is today twofold. Firstly, increased adoption of digital assets is marked by transaction growth, increased asset issuing, faster innovation and expanding multi-chain activity. Whilst at the same time, threat actors no longer operate in isolation — sanctioned entities, fraudsters, and money launderers blur together using new technologies to obfuscate their interconnected webs of illicit activity at a much faster pace than seen before. These challenges require the digital asset ecosystem to find new approaches to compliance obligations and criminal investigations.

"Elliptic Data Fabric gives us high-fidelity, richly structured blockchain intelligence that fits directly into how we work. The data is normalized across chains, it's flexible enough to deploy in our own environment. It enables us to build threat models, connect actors, and get ahead of behavior, not just react to it. As illicit actors become more sophisticated, we're asking more complex questions than ever before — and now we have the data to actually answer them, fast." Program Manager, US central government.

Elliptic Data Fabric has use cases for multiple industries which are actively in the market today including:



Elliptic Blocklist is a direct plug-in data and intelligence subscription service that provides access to Elliptic's continuously updated list of sanctioned and high-risk entities. Used by exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and payments providers, the Blocklist is regularly updated with the latest intelligence. This enables customers to directly query data to either permit or block withdrawals to unhosted wallets without adding friction to the transaction flow. When milliseconds matter, blocklist ingestion gives a crucial first line of defence, ensuring users can safely and efficiently send funds. Screening is then carried out for compliance and reporting purposes.

Elliptic made a free version of its Blocklist available globally to the crypto community during the Bybit exploit. This was instrumental in helping the ecosystem, whether customers or otherwise, easily identify DPRK funds from the exploit, reduce risk of exposure to them, and help in some cases to freeze those funds.

Elliptic Counterparty Risk is being used by banks and financial institutions to help them easily assess indirect digital asset risk stemming from their customers by enriching their fiat transaction screening workflows with custom intelligence on thousands of VASPs. By seamlessly integrating Elliptic's VASP data into internal screening workflows, organizations uncover hidden risks by detecting when customers interact with high-risk or unregistered crypto platforms. Customers are also optimizing their operatioal efficiencies by automating risk assessments and reducing manual investigations into crypto-related fiat transactions.

Government agencies are already leveraging Elliptic Data Fabric to access operation-ready blockchain data and intelligence, seamlessly integrated into their environments, mission-specific use cases, and analyst workflows. The data is pre-structured into actionable formats — such as value transfer events (VTEs) and actor clusters — and is immediately queryable across Elliptic's 54 supported blockchains.

Because this data is ingested directly within the agency's secure infrastructure, it remains completely air-gapped, ensuring no vendor visibility into sensitive mission-related queries. This enables agencies to confidently use and share the data in investigations and effectively collaborate with other departments, supporting the multi-agency nature of investigative operations such as the USSS take down of Garantex.

"As the digital asset industry evolves, we recognize that traditional solutions need to mature in order to adequately support the internal investigation and analytics requirements of organizations striving to meet compliance obligations and government agencies to meet their mission objectives. Modern data and intelligence platforms must be adaptable, providing solutions in all formats — apps, APIs, and, as we're announcing today with 'Elliptic Data Fabric', through subscriptions to data and intelligence. Many of our enterprise and government customers run sophisticated, large-scale internal analytics programs that require direct access to our trusted data and insights to power their operations. As the industry continues to evolve, Elliptic's platform is built to stay flexible, ensuring it delivers the dynamic solutions needed in today's fast-moving market," commented Jackson Hull, CTO Elliptic.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting crypto data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform's unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and X.