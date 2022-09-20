Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Size Worth $13.33 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle plastics market size is expected to reach USD 13.33 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.5% over the forecast period. The industry is projected to witness significant growth in terms of consumption, on account of high application scope and increasing demand from the growing population.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand from the growing population coupled with environmental concerns among others are anticipated to drive market growth in the region.

region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand from the growing population coupled with environmental concerns among others are anticipated to drive market growth in the region. The battery segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Batteries are one of the significant components of an EV and, in comparison to combustion engines, battery vehicles do not produce any emissions and are eco-friendly. The growing demand for EVs has promising growth for EV batteries.

The exterior application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the high demand in aesthetics.

The BEV vehicle type segment led the industry in 2021 and it is anticipated to continue growing over the forecast period as PHEVs have higher maintenance costs than BEVs.

Read 140-page full market research report, "Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resin (PP, PA, PC, PE, PU, PVC, PVB, PBT, ABS, PET, Others), By Application, By Components, By Vehicle Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Growth & Trends

The Polypropylene (PP) resin demand in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Strong government support & initiatives regarding emissions and increasing investment by manufacturers are propelling the growth of the region.

Furthermore, EVs are efficient and require less maintenance as compared with traditional vehicles. These factors are expected to boost the demand for EVs, which is expected to drive the demand for plastics over the forecast period. Increasing utilization of plastics in EVs is anticipated to boost industry growth positively over the forecast period. Plastics have proven to perform well under harsh conditions through their resistance to shock, moisture, oxidation, and further maintaining their chemical and mechanical properties. Plastics will be crucial material for manufacturing lightweight and energy-efficient EVs. Based on resin type, PP is expected to witness major demand during the projected years.

Polypropylene is used in many components of the vehicle including bumpers, carpet fibers, cable insulation, and others. Properties, such as good heat, chemical & fatigue resistance, and others, are anticipated to drive the demand for PP in the industry. Major manufacturers are adopting expansion strategies, such as new product development, production facility expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures. For instance, in October 2021, DuPont launched a new extension of its existing Zytel HTN range, named as Zytel 500 series. These products are developed to provide enhanced retention properties in e-mobility oils, electrically friendly characteristics, and a high Comparative Tracking Index (CTI).

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric vehicle plastics market on the basis of resin, application, components, vehicle type, and region:

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market - Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Interior

Exterior

Powertrain System/Under Bonnet

Lighting & Electric Wiring

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market - Components Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Steering & Dashboards

Car Upholstery

Bumper

Door Assembly

Exterior Trim

Interior Trim

Connector & Cables

Battery

Lighting

Electric Wiring

Others

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market - Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)/Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Norway



Germany



U.K.



France



Sweden



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia

Rest of the World

List of Key Players of Electric Vehicle Plastics Market

SABIC

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Evonik Industries

Covestro AG

Dupont

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

LG Chem

Asahi Kasei

LANXESS

INEOS Group

Celanese Corp.

AGC Chemicals

EMS Chemie Holding

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

Check out more market studies published by Grand View Research:

Plastic Resins Market - The global plastic resins market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 trillion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing consumption of plastic resins in construction, automotive, electrical, and electronics applications is boosting the market growth.

The global plastic resins market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing consumption of plastic resins in construction, automotive, electrical, and electronics applications is boosting the market growth. Plastic Dielectric Films Market - The global plastic dielectric films market size is expected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by growing product demand from renewable energy system and electrical and electronics industry in the Asia Pacific (APAC). The product is widely used as an insulating material in various electrical and electronics applications.

- The global plastic dielectric films market size is expected to reach by 2025 registering a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by growing product demand from renewable energy system and electrical and electronics industry in the (APAC). The product is widely used as an insulating material in various electrical and electronics applications. Recycled Plastics Market - The global recycled plastic market size is anticipated to reach USD 69.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Increasing environmental concerns, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and the rising need to reduce the carbon footprint in the manufacturing of virgin plastic resin are expected to drive the demand for recycled plastics over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.