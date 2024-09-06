EcoFlow Unveils Four New Portable Power Stations Series at IFA 2024, Highlighting the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Solar Home Battery System

Equipped with unique X-Core 3.0 system and features first 5-Star-Rated Fast and Safe Charging Certification by SGS

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leader in portable power and renewable energy solutions, has launched the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Solar Home Battery System at IFA, alongside three new portable power stations series: the RIVER 3 Series, RAPID, and DELTA 3 Series.

Advanced X-Core 3.0 & World's First 5-Star-Rated Charging Certification

These four portable power stations series, equipped with EcoFlow's latest X-Core 3.0 integrated architecture system, offer simple, flexible, and reliable power solutions for every lifestyle. With over 1,000 patents, X-Core 3.0 establishes new industry benchmarks in safety, charging speed, power, noise reduction, smart management, and more.

Notably, EcoFlow has once again surpassed its own industry-leading fast-charging capabilities. The DELTA 3 Plus has achieved the world's first 5-Star Certification for Fast and Safe Charging from SGS, the premier testing, inspection, and certification company based in Switzerland. This achievement enables a full 1kWh charge in just 56 minutes, while preserving optimal battery health even with extensive use, further solidifying EcoFlow's position as a leader in the energy solutions industry.

DELTA Pro 3: Achieve Home Energy Independence with Ease

Easy and Flexible DIY Setup

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Solar Home Battery System includes solar panels, the DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station, and EcoFlow's PowerStream Microinverter. This DIY-friendly system requires no installers or electricians. Users simply connect the microinverter and DELTA Pro 3 with solar panels, link the microinverter to the home grid, and finally connect it to the DELTA Pro 3.

Beyond its role as a solar home battery system, the DELTA Pro 3 can function as a standalone unit to power home offices, workshops, outdoor projects, and vanlife, offering versatile usage options.

24-Hour Power Supply for True Energy Independence

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 achieves true energy independence with EcoFlow's DualCharge and DualPower Technology. DualCharge Technology supports simultaneous solar input from both the microinverter and the DELTA Pro 3, achieving a total of 3,400Wi solar input. This allows the system to generate up to 16kWhii of solar energy daily, meeting the energy needs of an average household. DualPower Technology enables a maximum output of 4,800Wiii, powering almost every home appliance, including heavy-duty devices like air conditioners, heaters, and well pumps.

With a base capacity of 4kWh, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is expandable to 12kWh as a standalone unit and 8kWh when used as a solar home battery system. It can power a refrigerator for three days with a single unit, ensuring continuous power supply even without sunlight.

Enhanced Energy Management with Third-party Devices

Using EcoFlow's smart plugs and app, users can monitor and control each appliance's energy consumption, track solar energy captured, and calculate savings. Additionally, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Solar Home Battery System is compatible with Shelly 3EM, Shelly Pro 3EM, and Tibber Pulse, enabling automatic energy allocation.

Family-friendly System with Safe and Quiet Experience

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Solar Home Battery System meets the industry's highest safety standards. Crafted with automotive-grade LFP cells, it features the industry's first IP65-rated battery pack, ensuring resilience against impact, water, dust, and fire risks. Its pioneering Cell-to-Chassis construction and advanced Battery Management System provide 24/7 monitoring and protection. With a noise level as low as 30 db, thanks to EcoFlow's X-Quiet technology, the DELTA Pro 3 offers peace of mind for every family.

RIVER 3 Series: Compact yet Powerful Solutions for Outdoor Adventures

The EcoFlow RIVER 3 Series includes the RIVER 3, RIVER 3 Plus, RIVER 3 Max, and RIVER 3 Max Plus, with capacities ranging from 245Wh to 858Wh. These models are 33% smaller than the industry average and offer a maximum output of 600W, making them the highest-rated portable power stations in their capacity range. Featuring EcoFlow's X-GaNPower technology, the RIVER 3 Series is the first portable power station to utilize GaN semiconductor materials for higher efficiency, delivering double runtime for appliances under 100W.

RAPID: On-the-Go Charging Revolution

The EcoFlow RAPID Magnetic Power Bank is available in two variations: 5000mAh and 10000mAh. With Qi2-certified wireless charging that's twice as fast as Qi1, the RAPID Magnetic Power Bank can charge an iPhone 15 from 0 to 50% in 44 minutes. For even faster charging, the built-in fast-charging USB-C cable provides a maximum output of 65W, charging an iPhone 15 Pro Max from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. RAPID supports multiple charging protocols, making it compatible with most portable devices, including Macbooks, iPads, Kindles, and fitness bands.

DELTA 3 Series: For Any Scenario, Power Ready in 30 Minutes

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Series includes the DELTA 3 and DELTA 3 Plus. With a 5-Star-Rated Fast and Safe Charging certification by SGS, DELTA 3 Plus is the world's fastest charging portable power station. Utilizing EcoFlow's X-Stream technology, DELTA 3 Plus can charge its 1,024Wh capacity from 0 to 100% in just 56 minutes. With five industry-leading charging methods, including AC, solar, generator, car charge, and Multi-Charging (AC + Solar), a 1,800W output, and a compact design, DELTA 3 Plus offers a flexible power solution for any setting.

Availability

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 will be available in the EU from September 6 at €3,299. It will be available in the UK later in Q4. The EcoFlow RIVER 3 Series, RAPID Series, and DELTA 3 Series are scheduled for release in the EU and UK during Q4 2024. Pricing for these series will be announced on their respective launch dates.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

i 800W through the microinverter and 2,600W through DELTA Pro 3

ii Based on 6 hours of daily sunshine, with a 20% energy loss: 3400W × 6h × 0.8 = 16,320Wh

iii Microinverter output: 800W; EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 output: 4000W

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493968/EcoFlow_IFA2024_Portable_Power.jpg