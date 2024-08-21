LONDON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a pioneer in portable power and renewable energy solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with HDM Solar, a UK-based wholesaler of renewable energy supplies and home battery storage solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the availability of EcoFlow's advanced home energy solutions throughout the UK, enabling more households to benefit from sustainable and efficient energy options.

EcoFlow Announces Partnership with HDM Solar to Expand Home Energy Solutions in the UK

Through this partnership, HDM Solar will integrate EcoFlow's innovative technology into their offerings, focusing on delivering cutting-edge solutions such as the EcoFlow PowerOcean Single-Phase system. The EcoFlow PowerOcean Single-Phase, known for its robust energy storage capabilities, advanced safety features, and seamless integration with solar power systems, will be a key feature of this initiative, empowering homeowners to harness clean energy and achieve greater energy independence.

Craig Bilboe, Head of Business Development UK at EcoFlow, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "We're excited to collaborate with HDM Solar to bring our home energy solutions to more customers in the UK. The EcoFlow PowerOcean Single-Phase provides a reliable and eco-friendly energy option that not only helps reduce energy bills but also supports a lower carbon footprint. This partnership is a significant step in our mission to make sustainable energy accessible to everyone."

Adam Firth, Managing Director, HDM Solar, also commented on the new alliance: "I'm delighted to be able to supply our customers with one of the world's most well-known energy storage brands. EcoFlow has proven reliability and safety credentials, excellent performance, easy installation, 30-minute commissioning and a sleek appearance that will be a winner with domestic and commercial users"

The EcoFlow PowerOcean Single-Phase is designed to deliver a comprehensive energy management solution, featuring high-capacity battery storage, intelligent energy monitoring, and smooth integration with renewable energy sources. This IP65-certified system comes with a 15-year industry-leading warranty and outdoor safety features, including auto-heating and fire-prevention modules, allowing homeowners to harness clean energy and achieve greater energy independence.

The combined expertise of HDM Solar in the renewable energy sector and EcoFlow's innovative solutions creates a powerful synergy that will benefit consumers and contribute to a greener future. This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable home energy practices across the UK, making it easier for households to transition to renewable energy.

For more information about EcoFlow and its range of products, please visit https://homebattery.ecoflow.com/uk. To learn more about HDM Solar and their renewable energy solutions, visit https://hdmsolar.co.uk.

About EcoFlow: EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

About HDM Solar:

HDM Solar is a rapidly growing national solar and renewable energy equipment wholesaler. Since its inception, this family-run enterprise has offered a comprehensive range of solar panels, batteries, and related accessories from leading brands such as Duracell Energy, Sunsynk, JA Solar, and Mounting Systems to trade partners across the UK and Europe.

As 'The Installer's Wholesaler' HDM Solar is a trusted partner for installers everywhere providing dedicated services for trade customers, including rapid deliveries, competitive prices, and access to expert advice and guidance. With a steadfast commitment to prioritising installer success, they provide unparalleled support and expertise through product demonstrations, customer support for technical queries, product and installation training webinars, and specialised battery clinics for diagnostic support.

With next-day or even same-day delivery options and branches facilitating nationwide coverage, HDM Solar is the go-to destination for solar installers seeking quality products and comprehensive support.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486403/EcoFlow_Announces_Partnership_HDM_Solar_Expand_Home_Energy_Solutions_UK.jpg