CES 2026: EcoFlow and Homey by LG Announce Partnership to Enable Smarter Whole-Home Energy Management

Collaboration integrates EcoFlow's Smart Home Energy Management System with Homey's Energy Dongle

EcoFlow also unveils the Ecosystem Alliance as part of broader energy strategy

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a global leader in smart home energy solutions and eco-friendly energy technologies, enters a new partnership with Homey, part of LG Electronics, at CES, enabling deeper interoperability between EcoFlow's Smart Home Energy Management System and Homey's open smart-home platform.

Alongside this collaboration, EcoFlow also introduced today the Ecosystem Alliance — a broader industry initiative with more than 15 leading smart-home and appliance brands, aimed at advancing openness and interoperability across the smart home energy landscape.

Driven by a shared commitment to user experience, intelligent insights and seamless interoperability, this landmark collaboration integrates EcoFlow's system with the Homey Energy Dongle. It allows households to monitor, automate and coordinate their energy consumption and device operations from a unified interface without requiring any additional third-party hardware or services.

EcoFlow's Smart Home Energy System is an intelligent platform unifying solar generation, home batteries, household circuits and smart appliances into one cohesive control hub. It enables remote energy management, cross-brand integration and real-time monitoring of household energy flows, enhanced by features such as storm-prep charging alerts, as well as Time-of-Use optimization and customizable energy-saving schedules for energy bill savings.

Homey, part of LG Electronics, is an open smart home platform that lets users control, automate and gain insights across devices from more than a thousand brands. With Homey Flow, users can create powerful automations that connect their entire home, while Homey Energy offers clear insight into household energy usage. Homey provides open APIs across the ecosystem, including the Homey Energy Dongle, which enables real-time energy monitoring and seamless integration with additional energy hardware.

These integrations unlock a range of whole-home scenarios, including:

Automation of high-load appliances to run during peak solar generation

Prioritization of essential devices during outages

Adjustment of home energy usage based on electricity pricing, battery status and solar output

"As smart homes become more interconnected, cross-brand collaboration is essential," said Stefan Witkamp, CEO of Homey. "The partnership reflects a co-created approach, where two-way integrations allow devices and energy systems to work seamlessly across brands."

"In a new era of home energy, we envision households becoming part of resilient, shared energy networks where communities can support one another through outages, extreme weather events and rising demand," said Dr. Bruce Wang Lei, Founder & CEO of EcoFlow. "This represents not just a technological shift, but a societal one toward collective resilience and shared abundance. With the strategic partnership with Homey by LG, we're building the interoperable foundation needed for that future."

In line with its broader 2026 ecosystem partner roadmap, EcoFlow's vision to form the ecosystem alliance builds on recent partnerships, including the BSH Home Connect collaboration announced at IFA 2025 , as well as integrations with brands such as Shelly, Go-e, and others. The alliance also follows growing industry recognition for EcoFlow, which was named No. 1 in Smart Home Energy Storage Solutions* by Frost & Sullivan. Designed as a long-term initiative, the Alliance outlines how EcoFlow will expand two-way integrations through shared APIs and standardized interfaces across its partner ecosystem.

The initiative rolls out globally beginning in 2026, with early integrations showcased this week at CES. Attendees can visit EcoFlow at booths 15030 and 14732 (Central Hall) for more details, live demonstrations and an up-close look at its latest products, including DELTA Pro Ultra X, OCEAN Pro Series, STREAM Series and DELTA 3 Series.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine and Tokyo, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 5 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

About Athom, Creators of Homey (Part of LG Electronics)

Founded in 2014 in Enschede, the Netherlands, Athom is the company behind Homey, a global smart home platform for home control, automation, and energy management. Homey Pro, the flagship hub, supports all major smart home technologies. The Homey App Store features more than 1,000 integrations — including over 300 official partnerships and hundreds of community-built apps. Homey products are available across Europe, the US, and other markets. In 2024, Athom was acquired by LG Electronics, strengthening its ability to deliver intelligent, privacy-first smart home experiences worldwide.

