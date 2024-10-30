EcoFlow Enhances Smart Home Integration with Homey Partnership, Expands PowerOcean's Capabilities

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a pioneer in portable power and home energy solutions, is proud to announce its entry into the Talks with Homey program, enabling users to manage EcoFlow PowerOcean systems through the Homey app. This collaboration gives EcoFlow users streamlined control over their energy usage and effortless integration with a diverse ecosystem of over 1,000 Homey-supported smart home brands, including Tuya, Govee, Sonos, Aqara, Somfy, and Philips Hue.

Through the official EcoFlow app, now available in the Homey App Store, users can unify their EcoFlow PowerOcean devices – such as the Inverter, Battery, PowerGlow, PowerHeat, and PowerPulse – into one seamless smart home experience. The EcoFlow app empowers users to enhance energy efficiency, monitor and control energy production and consumption, and bring energy management into the heart of the home.

Automate Energy Use with EcoFlow and Homey Flow

By integrating with Homey Flow, EcoFlow users can automate their energy systems and maximise efficiency in innovative ways. With EcoFlow and Homey Flow, users can:

Unlock Smart Savings : Receive real-time notifications when energy prices drop, so you can charge your EcoFlow PowerOcean systems at the most cost-effective times.

: Receive real-time notifications when energy prices drop, so you can charge your EcoFlow PowerOcean systems at the most cost-effective times. Maximise Solar Power : Automate appliances to start only when solar panels generate excess energy, ensuring the best use of renewable energy.

: Automate appliances to start only when solar panels generate excess energy, ensuring the best use of renewable energy. Easy Charge Monitoring: Set your lights to turn green when your EcoFlow EV charger completes its charge, giving you an effortless visual alert.

Comprehensive Compatibility

EcoFlow's Homey integration works across Homey Cloud (Free and Premium) and Homey Pro, making it possible to add EcoFlow's energy solutions into nearly any smart home setup. The EcoFlow app enables users to optimise every facet of their energy use, from power distribution to temperature settings, helping EcoFlow customers enjoy a smarter, greener, and more connected home.

"EcoFlow's mission is to make sustainable energy accessible and integrated into daily life," said Craig Bilboe, Head of Business Development UK at EcoFlow. "By partnering with Homey, we're enhancing our users' ability to manage and automate their EcoFlow systems alongside other smart home devices. This partnership marks an exciting step towards a more intelligent and sustainable future for home energy."

To learn more about using the EcoFlow app on Homey, visit our news site or download the app via the Homey App Store.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 4.5 million users in 140 markets worldwide.

About Athom, creators of Homey (part of LG Electronics)

Founded in 2014, Enschede, Netherlands-based Athom is the company behind Homey, one of the leading smart home systems in the world. Homey aims to create better smart homes by pairing powerful hardware products with user-friendly yet versatile software and interfaces for home control, monitoring and, most importantly, automation. Homey hardware, including the flagship Homey Pro, supports many smart home technologies, including Zigbee, Z-Wave, Matter, and Thread. The open Homey operating system hosts 1,000+ integrations, called Homey Apps, in its App Store, of which 280+ are from official partnerships, alongside many apps developed by the Homey community. Homey products are available at most major electronics retailers across Europe, the US, and other markets. Athom, including its Homey products, was acquired by LG Electronics in 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544053/homey_partnership.jpg