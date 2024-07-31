EcoFlow and Halo Renewables Ltd Announce Partnership to Expand Home Energy Solutions in the UK

LONDON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a pioneer in portable power and renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Halo Renewables Ltd, a leading UK-based renewable energy company. This partnership will enable Halo Renewables to offer EcoFlow's cutting-edge home energy solutions across the UK, with a special focus on the innovative PowerOcean Single-Phase system to households nationwide.

As part of this collaboration, Halo Renewables will integrate EcoFlow's advanced technology into their product offerings, providing UK consumers with reliable, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions. The EcoFlow PowerOcean Single-Phase, known for its robust energy storage capabilities and seamless integration with solar power systems, will be a key feature of this initiative, empowering homeowners to harness clean energy and achieve greater energy independence.

Michael O'Leary, Business Development Manager UK at EcoFlow, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:" We are delighted to partner with Halo Renewables to extend the reach of our home energy solutions in the UK market. The EcoFlow PowerOcean Single-Phase offers a reliable and sustainable energy source that can help reduce carbon footprints and lower energy costs for households. This collaboration is an important step in our ongoing mission to make clean energy accessible to all."

Matthew Stevens, Managing Director at Halo Renewables, commented:"Joining forces with EcoFlow allows us to enhance our renewable energy offerings with state-of-the-art technology. The EcoFlow PowerOcean Single-Phase is a game-changer in home energy management, and we are excited to bring this solution to our customers across the UK. Together with EcoFlow, we are dedicated to promoting the adoption of clean energy and supporting our customers in achieving energy self-sufficiency."

EcoFlow's PowerOcean Single-Phase is designed to provide a comprehensive energy management solution, featuring high-capacity battery storage, intelligent energy monitoring, and smooth integration with renewable energy sources. This technology empowers homeowners to optimise their energy usage, reduce dependence on the grid, and ensure a stable power supply even during outages.

Halo Renewables' extensive experience in the renewable energy sector, combined with EcoFlow's innovative technology, creates a powerful synergy that will benefit consumers and contribute to a greener future. This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of home energy solutions across the UK, making it easier for households to transition to sustainable energy practises.

For more information about EcoFlow and its range of products, please visit https://homebattery.ecoflow.com/uk. To learn more about Halo Renewables and their renewable energy solutions, visit https://halo-renewables.co.uk/.

About EcoFlow: EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

About Halo Renewables LTD: Halo Renewables specialise in renewable energy installations. As a family-run business, their focus is on customer journey, customer care, and after-sales service. When they embark on a project, from its inception to installation, they strive to achieve the best return on investment for customers, balanced with superior quality and the lowest possible costs. Halo Renewables are an accredited HIES Member, MCS Certified and Registered Flexi-Orb and NAPIT members.