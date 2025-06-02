Ecobat Completes Sale of European Battery Distribution Business to Endless LLP

DALLAS, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its European battery distribution business to Endless LLP, a UK-based private equity firm.

The battery distribution division has been a meaningful part of Ecobat's European portfolio, supplying a comprehensive range of batteries for various applications, including automotive, commercial vehicles, marine, leisure, and industrial uses. The distribution business has been instrumental in delivering high-quality energy storage solutions across Europe, featuring renowned brands such as Lucas, Exide, Varta, and Rolls.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of the European battery distribution sale to Endless," said Tom Slabe, Ecobat President & CEO. "This transaction marks another step in our strategy to divest non-core assets and sharpen our focus on our core mission of sustainable battery recycling. Ecobat will continue to explore additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond the sale of the battery distribution division." Mr. Slabe added, "We are confident that Endless's experience and strategic approach will support the ongoing success of the battery distribution business for our employees, customers, and suppliers."

Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor and White & Case acted as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries, with operations across Europe and the United States. The company is dedicated to creating a more sustainable future by providing innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery, and energy storage. Ecobat's comprehensive approach ensures the responsible management of valuable materials essential to modern life.

About Endless LLP



Endless is a UK-based private equity firm, established 20 years ago, with a strong track record of investing in businesses to support management teams in realising their strategic goals. Currently investing its £400 million Fund V, Endless supports buyouts and non-core acquisitions from larger groups. With offices in London, Leeds, and Manchester, the firm specialises in driving transformation, enabling growth and executing strategic carve-outs, aiming to create sustainable, long-term value.

