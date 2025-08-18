Ecobat Announces Sale of Germany & Austria Operations to Clarios

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its battery recycling and specialty lead operations in Germany and Austria to Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions. The transaction includes Ecobat's facilities in Freiberg and Braubach, Germany, as well as the Arnoldstein operation in Austria.

Ecobat Resources Braubach Germany Ecobat Resources Freiberg Germany

"We are pleased to announce the sale of our German and Austrian operations," said Tom Slabe, President and CEO of Ecobat. "Upon completion, this transaction – along with the previously announced divestitures of France, Italy, and Battery Distribution – will enable Ecobat to concentrate its efforts on core recycling operations, as well as our global lithium-ion battery business. Ecobat will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond these transactions."

Mr. Slabe added, "Clarios' expertise and strategic vision offer a strong foundation for the continued success of these operations in Germany and Austria. We're confident they will continue to foster and enhance the valued relationships we have built with our employees, customers, and suppliers across Europe."

The transaction is expected to close by early-2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor and White & Case as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries, with operations across Europe and the United States. The company is dedicated to building a more sustainable future by delivering innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery, and energy storage. Ecobat's comprehensive approach ensures the responsible management of valuable materials that are essential to modern life.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility and owner of the brand VARTA in the automotive sector. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chelsey Berend

Ecobat

Press@Ecobat.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

www.ecobat.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751819/Ecobat_Resources_Braubach_Germany.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751818/Ecobat_Resources_Freiberg_Germany.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697469/Ecobat_Logo.jpg