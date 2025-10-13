Ecobat Announces Sale of U.K. Operations to Funds Advised by Splitstone Capital LLP

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its battery recycling and specialty lead operations in the United Kingdom to funds advised by Splitstone Capital LLP, a U.K.-based private equity firm. The transaction encompasses Ecobat's facility in Matlock, the largest battery recycling plant in Europe, as well as the company's lead sheet mill in Welwyn Garden City.

Splitstone Capital LLP is a London-based private equity firm founded in 2024 and specialises in acquiring U.K. and Ireland-headquartered non-core divestment opportunities in the industrial and business services sectors.

"We are pleased to announce the sale of our U.K. operations," said Tom Slabe, President and CEO of Ecobat. "Upon completion, this transaction – along with the previously announced divestitures in France, Italy, Germany, and Austria – will mark Ecobat's exit from the European lead market. This strategic transition positions us to focus on our U.S. and lithium-Ion battery recycling operations. Ecobat will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond these transactions."

The transaction is expected to close by late-2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor and White & Case as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries, with operations across Europe and the United States. The company is dedicated to building a more sustainable future by delivering innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery, and energy storage. Ecobat's comprehensive approach ensures the responsible management of valuable materials that are essential to modern life.

About Splitstone Capital LLP

