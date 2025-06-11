Readily biodegradable and environmentally nonpersistent, Eastman Esmeri™ cellulose ester micropowder delivers on performance while meeting EU's stringent microplastics regulations.

KINGSPORT, Tenn., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastman, a global specialty materials company, announced today the launch of Esmeri™ CC1N10, a high-performance, readily biodegradable* cellulose ester micropowder for color cosmetics. Sourced from sustainably managed forests, Esmeri is designed to meet stringent EU regulations for synthetic polymer microparticles that fully biodegrade and do not persist in the environment.

Eastman launches Esmeri™ CC1N10, a sustainable beauty breakthrough for color cosmetics.

Esmeri CC1N10 delivers a sustainable micropowder solution without compromising performance in color cosmetics. It offers a visually superior soft-focus optical effect, improved color intensity and payoff, and uniform coverage and sensorial experience in lipsticks, foundations and pressed powders. Designed for compatibility and stability, Esmeri is highly compatible with lipophilic cosmetic formulations and serves as a sustainable alternative to traditional microparticles.

Leveraging over a century of expertise in cellulose esters technology, Eastman developed this ingredient to meet strict regulations while delivering superior performance. Esmeri CC1N10 is freshwater readily biodegradable, non-nano size and sustainably sourced from 63% wood pulp. It complies with the European Commission's regulation on synthetic polymer microparticles (Regulation EU 2023/2055) and is in alignment with the European Union's Zero Pollution Action Plan to reduce microplastics released into the environment by 30% by 2030.

"Cosmetic brands must evolve to anticipate and meet upcoming regulatory requirements as well as societal demands for safe, more sustainable products people love and use every day — without compromising performance," said Travis Smith, executive vice president at Eastman. "We look forward to collaborating with more formulators as they work to meet these demands and differentiate their products in a crowded marketplace."

The unique properties of Esmeri CC1N10 enhance performance, resulting in a powder that optimally scatters light and fills in fine lines and wrinkles. This creates a smooth, even effect on skin across a variety of applications:

Lipsticks have improved color intensity for a long-lasting, smoother application with greater evenness of coverage.

Liquid foundations exhibit a desirable soft-focus and mattifying effect that diminishes imperfections for a smooth, even finish.

Pressed powders display optimal compaction and desired pick-up that contribute to a beautiful, photo-finished appearance.

"We are proud to launch Esmeri as the latest solution from Eastman showcasing our long-standing history and expertise with cellulosics technology," said Chris Killian, senior vice president and chief technology and sustainability officer at Eastman. "Esmeri reflects our broader commitment to aligning growth with sustainability by advancing circularity and delivering high-performance materials that are better for people and the planet — with more to come across the personal care space."

Certified by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC™) and to Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) standards, Esmeri CC1N10 reflects Eastman's commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainable forestry practices. Eastman recently presented Esmeri CC1N10 at in-cosmetics Global in Amsterdam (April 2025) and NYSCC Suppliers' Day in New York (June 2025). To learn more about Esmeri CC1N10 and this innovative technology, visit Eastman Esmeri™ cellulose ester micropowder and watch the video.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2024 revenue of approximately $9.4 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Eastman's personal care business

Eastman delivers high-performance, sustainable ingredients for the cosmetics and personal care industry. Building on over a century of expertise in cellulose esters technology, Eastman delivers innovative solutions that help cosmetics brands create products with real consumer benefits — enhancing performance, feel and stability across skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, fragrances and more. Its broad portfolio includes adhesion promoters, film formers and emollient esters designed to boost product performance and meet evolving consumer and regulatory expectations. For more information, visit www.eastman.com/personalcare.

