KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese cosmetics company FANCL launches "toiro," a new skincare line with reusable packaging made with Eastman Tritan™ copolyester .

Taking an important step towards circular beauty, FANCL's latest skincare brand offers consumers a reusable primary package and refillable cartridges. After a one-time purchase of the shatter-proof Tritan cosmetic bottle and cap, consumers will only need to buy refill cartridges, significantly reducing plastic waste.

FANCL FANCL embracing reusable trend in skincare with Eastman Tritan ™ packaging.

FANCL fans have been thrilled with the toiro packaging, lauding the high-quality Tritan bottle and its benefits for reusable packaging. FANCL leadership has noted that their customers grew up learning about sustainability, so they're eager to embrace products like toiro. Tritan has proven to be a great material for this product because it delivers both quality packaging and reusability, allowing people to add sustainability to their skin care routine.

By selecting Tritan, FANCL provides reusable packaging renowned for its exceptional durability and resistance to breakage. Throughout the life of the Tritan bottle, consumers can also be assured of the potency of FANCL's signature preservative-free skincare products. And consumers can feel good about keeping single-use plastic products out of landfills.

"FANCL needed a material that could check a lot of boxes for this new line," said Tara Cary, Eastman's market manager for Cosmetic Packaging. "From durability and chemical resistance to aesthetics, Tritan addressed all those challenges. We love working with brands like FANCL who are committed to making sustainable products without compromise."

About FANCL

FANCL Corporation is a Japanese company that manufactures and sells cosmetics and health food products. It has pioneered the development of "additive-free cosmetics" that do not use preservatives or other additives that can cause skin problems, offering safe, reliable and highly functional cosmetics. FANCL has also created the concept of "supplements" in Japan's health food market, providing high-quality health food products with solid scientific evidence to help people lead healthy and abundant lives. For more details about FANCL, please visit fancl.jp .

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman is committed to safety, innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA, it had 2023 revenues of approximately $9.2 billion. For more information, visit www.eastman.com .

