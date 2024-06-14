E-School Market Size to Grow USD 9204.3 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-School Market is Segmented by Type (For-profit EMO, Non-profit EMO), by Application (Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, Adult Education).

The Global E-school market was valued at USD 3846 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 9204.3 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of E-School Market:

The COVID-19 epidemic has expedited the widespread use of digital learning systems, which is driving the rapid growth of the e-School Market. There is now more money being invested in e-learning infrastructure and technologies due to the demand for adaptable, accessible educational solutions. To reduce the achievement gap, governments and academic institutions are also supporting online learning and digital literacy. Students may now access online courses more easily because of the widespread use of smart devices and the internet, which has created a global ecosystem for e-learning .

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE E-SCHOOL MARKET:

By offering specialized educational programs that are specifically designed to meet the needs of middle school students, for-profit Education Management Organizations (EMOs) are a major factor in the expansion of the e-School sector. These EMOs provide comprehensive learning experiences and rigorous academic programs through their well-structured and captivating online curricula, which are created to satisfy both state and federal educational standards. To keep students interested and motivated during the critical middle school years, their systems frequently include interactive components, gamification, and tailored learning paths. For-profit EMOs also make investments in top-notch materials, cutting-edge equipment, and qualified teachers in order to provide better learning results. High-quality education alternatives are provided by addressing the special educational and developmental needs of middle school children, which is driving the growth of the e-School sector.

The e-School market is expanding due to the efforts of non-profit Education Management Organizations (EMOs), that prioritize excellent education, equity, and accessibility for all students, irrespective of their socioeconomic status. These groups frequently use government subsidies and charitable donations to offer inexpensive or even free educational programs, lowering financial obstacles for families. Their primary objective is to produce online curriculum that are inclusive, of superior quality, cater to a wide range of learning requirements, and prioritize social-emotional learning, community participation, and holistic development. Non-profit EMOs increase e-Schools' attractiveness and reach by supporting educational equity and making investments in cutting-edge instructional strategies and technological advancements. Due to its mission-driven approach, the e-School sector has experienced substantial development, drawing in a diverse variety of students and families who are looking for a meaningful, values-based education.

The e-School business is expanding significantly due in large part to the growing demand for flexible learning options. For many students and working professionals, traditional education institutions can be restrictive because they frequently call for certain schedules and physical presence. A wider range of people, including those juggling job, family, and other responsibilities, can now attend education thanks to e-schools, which provide the freedom to learn at their own speed and on their own time. The ability to reskill or upskill without having to quit their jobs is very enticing to adult learners. Accessing courses at any time and from any location encourages lifelong learning, which enables people to keep learning throughout their lives. One of the main factors propelling the growth of the e-School industry is this shift towards flexible learning alternatives.

Accessibility and affordability are two important reasons propelling the e-School market's expansion. Considering that there are no costs associated with physical infrastructure, transportation, or printed materials, online education frequently turns out to be more economical than traditional learning. More people can now afford to attend high-quality education because of e-Schools' ability to provide a wide selection of courses at reduced prices. Furthermore, e-Schools have the ability to reach kids in underprivileged or distant places where there may not be as many traditional educational institutions. e-Schools democratize education by lowering financial and geographic obstacles, giving more people access to educational possibilities. Parents and students are greatly encouraged by the greater accessibility and affordability, which is a major factor in the market's expansion.

e-Schools' growing popularity can be attributed in large part to personalized learning experiences. One-size-fits-all teaching methods are frequently used in traditional classrooms, which may not meet the unique needs of every student. On the other hand, e-School platforms may customize instructional materials to each student's unique learning preferences, pace, and learning style using data analytics and artificial intelligence. By offering materials and learning paths that are specifically tailored to each student, this individualized approach improves retention, motivation, and engagement. By identifying problem areas and providing focused interventions, adaptive learning technology can guarantee a more successful learning process for pupils. Growth in the market is fueled by e-Schools' capacity to offer customized learning experiences, which appeals to students looking for a more specialized education.

The expansion of the e-School business is significantly influenced by parental support and involvement. e-Schools frequently offer resources and interfaces that let parents get involved in their kids' education. In order to support their child's educational journey, parents can access resources, connect with teachers, and keep an eye on their progress. By being more open and involved, parents are able to actively participate in their child's education and create a positive learning atmosphere at home. The adaptability of e-School programs also enables parents to better balance their obligations to their families with their children's educational demands. Parents are drawn to online learning due to its convenience and the opportunity to be more active in their child's education, which is driving the market's expansion.

E-SCHOOL MARKET SHARE

Key participants in global virtual schools include Florida Virtual School (FLVS), K12 Inc., and Connections Academy. Over 50% of the world's top three manufacturers are held by them.

With a market share of around 90%, the United States is the largest market. China and Canada are next, with respective shares of roughly 5%.

Key Companies

K12 Inc

Connections Academy

Pansophic Learning

Florida Virtual School (FLVS)

Charter Schools USA

Lincoln Learning Solutions

Inspire Charter Schools

Abbotsford Virtual School

Alaska Virtual School

Basehor-Linwood Virtual School

Acklam Grange

Illinois Virtual School (IVS)

Virtual High School(VHS)

Aurora College

Wey Education Schools Trust

N High School

Beijing Changping School

- The global K12 Education Learning Management market size is projected to reach USD 3691.6 Million by 2028, from USD 1052.5 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during 2022-2028.

- Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market

- Corporate E learning market was valued at USD 22150 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 46080 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Content Authoring Tools Market

- Cyber School market was valued at USD 3846 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4918 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Virtual Schools Market revenue was USD 3846 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9136.6 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.0% during the review period (2023-2029).

- Education ERP Market

- The global EdTech market size was valued at USD 85 Billion in 2021, it is expected to reach over 230 Billion U.S. dollars by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15% during 2022-2028.

- The global back-to-school market size was valued at USD 66.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 131.1 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- The Asia-Pacific back-to-school market size was valued at USD 26.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 58.2 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

- K-12 School Management System Market

- The global Learning Management System (LMS) market size is expected to reach USD 40360 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2029.

- The global K12 Education Technology market was valued at USD 14810 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 71820 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global market for Online K-12 Education was estimated to be worth USD 7984 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12930 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- E-Learning VR Market

- Virtual Classroom market size is projected to reach USD 16020 Million by 2027, from USD 8602.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global big data analytics in education market size was valued at USD 13.58 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 57.14 Billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 15.3%.

Corporate E learning market was valued at USD 22150 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 46080 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- K12 Online Tutoring Market

- K12 Tutoring market size is projected to reach USD 3619.8 Million by 2028, from USD 1052.5 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2022-2028.

- Online Tutoring market is projected to grow from USD 9548 Million in 2024 to USD 23020 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period.

- Blended E-learning Market

- Academic E-Learning Market

