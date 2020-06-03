E.S.I. Novel to Launch Smart IoT Skin Rejuvenation Solution JÓLI360

BOLOGNA, Italy, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JÓLI360™, the world's first connected skin rejuvenation product, will be launched during WeCOSMOPROF, the digital event for the global beauty industry taking place June 4-10th. Developed by E.S.I. Novel, part of Essence Group, JÓLI360 offers synergetic treatments that bring together unique technologies and capabilities.

Using a sophisticated skin analyser, JÓLI360 can accurately measure three skin parameters: Hydration, Elasticity, and Sebum. Leveraging IoT technology, this data is then transferred onto the JÓLI360 touch screen tablet, allowing cosmeticians to provide personalised treatments based on skin's condition and client's needs.

Cosmeticians can offer their clients a new level of precision and customisability for aesthetics treatment. The treatment applicator delivers three advanced methods: Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), Bi-Polar Radio Frequency (RF) and Electroporation (ELP), in conjunction with various single use serum cartridges. To ensure JÓLI360 treatments are safe during the current COVID-19 pandemic, cosmeticians are instructed to use approved personal protective equipment including a visor and gloves.

The Global Facial Rejuvenation market is predicted to be over $19 billion revenue in 2020, and is expected to reach almost $26 billion by the end of 2026*. This growth is being driven by technological breakthroughs such as JÓLI360 that offer user-friendly, disruptive technological solutions, which replace large, costly alternatives. By integrating these devices across the IoT network, cosmeticians now have access to the next generation of medical aesthetic skin care products.

JÓLI360 has completed a preliminary clinical evaluation by Prof. Stefano Verardi, Specialist in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery University of Rome Tor Vergata. The evaluation showed a reduction in the number and severity of wrinkles, a persistent improvement in elastosis, and a reduction in brown and UV spots, porphyrin effect and in the amelioration of texture, with no observed side effects.

Dr. Haim Amir, CEO & Founder of Essence Group said: "Essence Group is driven by its constant desire to innovate, expand the company's horizons, and reach new markets. The launch of JÓLI360 reflects this commitment to revolutionary technology across the IoT sector. This disruptive technology offers cosmeticians, spa owners and clinics with an end-to-end solution that promises to be a game-changer in the aesthetic industry."

Barak Katz, GM at E.S.I. Novel said: "We are delighted to bring to market our innovative aesthetic product, JÓLI360. Our product offers cosmeticians a gateway to a new world of cosmetic treatments. This compact and portable system boosts any clinic's capabilities, and positions cosmeticians at the forefront of the professional world of beauty."

Exclusive demonstrations can be conducted remotely upon request by E.S.I. Novel's global team of product experts.

* https://www.futurewiseresearch.com/pressrelease/Facial-Rejuvenation-Market/21

About E.S.I. Novel

E.S.I Novel is a next generation medical aesthetics company. As part of the Essence Group, E.S.I Novel has leveraged 25 years of expertise in IoT and big data to develop JÓLI360™, a smart IoT skin rejuvenation solution. JÓLI360 is one of the world's most innovative connected aesthetics solution for contemporary cosmeticians. Bringing together cutting-edge technologies and formulations, along with a customized approach and the significant advantages of IoT, JÓLI360 is the gateway to updated cosmetic treatments. E.S.I Novel supports cosmeticians, spas and clinics with medical aesthetics equipment and cosmetic products that position them at the forefront of the professional world of beauty.

About Essence Group

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 50 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives.

SOURCE Essence Group