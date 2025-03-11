Securitas Alert Germany Partners with Essence Security to Distribute MyShield Standalone Security Intervention System

Identifying a need amongst small and medium enterprises for a cost-effective, standalone security system, Securitas selected Essence Security's smoke generating security intervention solution to integrate and distribute throughout Germany. Under the partnership, businesses will have access to MyShield's best-in-class detection capabilities and can opt to enhance the system with a smoke deployment feature to intervene remotely at the detection of a crime. This deal is intended to drastically increase Securitas' subscriber base in the residential and SME sector, adding many more connections to their national alarm receiving center.

"At Essence, we believe that flexibility is key to protecting enterprises of all sizes, no matter their security needs," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "Building on our immense success in home security worldwide, our partnership with Securitas Germany brings our device's unique capabilities to the residential and SME sectors, offering a security solution that is both cost-effective and powerful in its deterrence capabilities."

Unlike current market solutions that are costly and require a connection to a power source and often local networks, MyShield's battery-powered system connects directly to the cloud via cellular IoT connectivity, eliminating the need for traditional security control panels and offering unprecedented portability. The system features an onboard high-definition camera for video verification, and includes an integrated motion detector, voice announcements, and optional rapid remote smoke deployment. The low-maintenance device is simple to install and can be easily moved to ensure properties have 24/7 security on demand for reliable protection. Moreover, MyShield remains active during power outages and local network failures, ensuring continuous security coverage.

"At Securitas, we understand that every business has unique security challenges which is why we are thrilled to offer Essence's MyShield, which we will market under the ShieldPro brand, a truly versatile solution that adapts to the varying needs of our customers," said Michele Foggia, Business Development Manager and Head of SoC Sales Germany at Securitas. "We're proud to partner with Essence Security to deliver this innovative solution that meets the diverse security needs of our SME customers and expands the number of connections to our Alarm Receiving Center."

MyShield's smoke deployment feature brings a new dimension to security with intervention capabilities, previously unavailable to SMEs in Germany. The harmless, yet disorienting smoke fills a room in 30 seconds, coercing intruders off the premises before they can cause harm to people or property. Acting as a 'first responder', MyShield proactively intervenes at the detection of a crime, offering small and medium enterprises with an additional layer of defence.

Essence Security will be exhibiting the MyShield range of smoke intervention solutions at The Security Event on April 8–10 in Birmingham, UK.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

About Securitas

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Almost nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With 341,000 employees in 44 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most — their people and assets.

Media Contact:

Rafi Zauer

Essence Group, Head of Marketing

rafiza@essence-grp.com

+972 (0)73 2447777

