E-commerce Logistics Market to Hit $1,396.56 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-commerce logistics market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,396.56 billion by 2030, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2030. E-commerce logistics refers to various processes such as warehousing, transportation, inventory management, labeling and packaging, invoicing, shipping, etc. Due to the continuing growth in demand for e-commerce services, there has been a subsequent rise in demand for e-commerce logistics.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

E-commerce logistics is gaining traction owing to the impressive growth trend of e-commerce across the globe.

Transportation segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of about 70%. Roadways was the most used mode of transportation in e-commerce logistics. Hubs/ delivery centers are expected to be the fastest growing warehouse type during the forecast year.

Forward logistics type segment contributed to more than half of the market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its domination of the market during the forecast period.

3PL logistics model held the largest share in the e-commerce logistics market followed by 4PL. 3PL is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The domestic operations held the largest share in 2021 at about 74%. However, the international operations are expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

Apparels vertical segment held the largest market share in the e-commerce logistics market. The food and beverage vertical is also expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. China , India , and Japan are the market leaders in the region.

E-commerce Logistics Market Growth & Trends

E-commerce sales have been expanding considerably, nearly doubling their share in global retail sales in the past five years. The market shares of e-commerce sales increased from 15.6% of total retail sales in 2017 to 31.8% of the total retail sales in 2020. Moreover, the retail market especially e-commerce retailing is getting highly competitive. Amazon and Walmart are the top e-commerce retailers. In 2020, Amazon surpassed Walmart to be the largest retailer in the U.S. Amazon's online sales represent 14.1% of the total online sales in the U.S.

Due to the pandemic and its subsequent outcomes such as social distancing, lockdowns, and closure of physical shopping outlets across the globe, consumers shifted to e-commerce for their daily needs. Most commonly bought products on e-commerce platforms are food, furnishings, appliances, apparel, and electronic gadgets. The e-commerce trade volume is continually expanding owing to the rise in the global per capita income and the convenience offered by the e-commerce platforms with home-delivery of the goods.

The adoption of technologies such as blockchain, bar code technology, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), and Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) in e-commerce logistics is improving the efficiency and reliability of e-commerce logistics operations. Technologies such as RFID, Global Positioning Systems (GPS), and Global Information Systems (GIS) have facilitated the tracking of shipments in real-time. This factor has contributed to the increased confidence in logistics service providers.

The e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period due to factors such as rising smartphone penetration, drone deliveries, greater digitization, language diversity of e-commerce platforms, and the rise of digital payment methods such as smart cards, e-wallets, and net banking.

Moreover, the adoption of regional languages has fueled the growth of e-commerce platforms. For instance, the adoption of regional languages such as Marathi, Punjabi, and Hindi by Amazon.com for its e-commerce platform in India has significantly improved the consumer base of the company. In addition, the Amazon e-commerce platform is available in Spanish and Catalan in Spain. Similarly, the company has introduced regional languages for its mobile application and website to cater to a larger audience. Market players are looking to expand their geographical presence by undertaking mergers and acquisitions.

For instance, in August 2021, DSV Panalpina announced the acquisition of Agility Logistics' Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) Business. After the acquisition, DSV Panalpina is expected to become one of the top three freight forwarding companies, with combined revenue of roughly USD 26 billion. After the sale, Agility Logistics will also become a member of DSV'S board of directors. The transaction has an enterprise value of USD 4.77 billion and an equity value of USD 4.67 billion. The acquisition will enable DSV to expand its footprint in more countries and also expand its service offerings.

E-commerce Logistics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global e-commerce logistics market based on service type, type, logistics model, operation, vertical, and region

E-commerce Logistics Market - Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Transportation

Airways



Railways



Roadways



Waterways

Warehousing

Mega Centers



Hubs/Delivery Centers



Returns Processing Centers



Others

E-commerce Logistics Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Forward Logistics

Reverse Logistics

E-commerce Logistics Market - Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

3PL

4PL

Others

E-commerce Logistics Market - Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Domestic

International

E-commerce Logistics Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Apparels

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Others

E-commerce Logistics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the E-commerce Logistics Market

FedEx Corporation

DHL International GmbH

Aramex International

XPO Logistics Plc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Gati Limited

Kenco Group, Inc.

Clipper Logistics Plc.

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

CEVA Logistics

