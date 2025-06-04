Duni launches new take-away series with improved recyclability and enhanced functionality

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni is launching a new take-away series that combines improved recyclability with enhanced functionality. The series introduces a grey plastic base which, unlike traditional black plastic, can be detected and recycled within today's waste sorting systems. This launch marks an important step in Duni Group's commitment to more sustainable packaging – without compromising on usability, design or quality.

To enable increased recycling and reduce environmental impact, Duni is replacing black plastic with a new, recyclable grey tone in its new take-away series, Vista. Unlike black plastic, which cannot be identified by optical sorting systems and therefore often ends up as residual waste, the grey plastic is fully detectable in modern recycling facilities. Furthermore, it contains no carbon black – a pigment that hampers recyclability and is associated with potential health concerns. This represents a clear improvement from a sustainability perspective and a step toward more circular use of resources. At the same time, the sleek grey tone provides a modern and elegant presentation of food – without compromising functionality or performance.

- With Vista, we are taking an important step toward offering our customers more sustainable and functional packaging solutions that are designed for real-world needs. The grey plastic allows for recycling in a way that black plastic does not, while the enhanced features contribute to a better user experience from kitchen to consumer. This innovation supports higher recycling rates and reduced plastic use and is a key milestone in Duni Group's journey toward a circular future, says Caroline Tobiasson, Product Manager, Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

Vista has been developed to meet increasing demands for sustainable and practical packaging – from regulatory bodies, consumers and the market alike. The series offers improved usability and is designed to simplify handling while enhancing the overall experience – from kitchen to end-user.

The series is available in five sizes with two- or three-compartment options, suitable for both hot and cold meals. The packaging is made from recyclable polypropylene and has been optimized to use less material, reducing plastic consumption without compromising on functionality or quality. Vista is leak-proof, microwave-safe and equipped with anti-fog lids that reduce condensation and provide clear visibility. Adjustable vents manage steam to preserve texture, while hygiene and tamper-evident features ensure food safety. A tear-off hinge transforms the container into a convenient serving bowl. A smart stacking system further simplifies storage and handling.

The Vista series will be available from July 1, 2025.

CONTACT: Amanda Larsson

Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-608 33 08

amanda.larsson@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-launches-new-take-away-series-with-improved-recyclability-and-enhanced-functionality,c4156347

The following files are available for download: