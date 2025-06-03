Duni Group Acquires Majority Stake in LinePack Oy

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni AB (Duni Group) has acquired 80% of the shares in Finnish company LinePack Oy, a business specializing in automated packaging solutions for the food industry. The acquisition strengthens the Food Packaging Solutions business area and complements the Duniform brand with advanced technology and local expertise.

LinePack offers professional design, equipment, installation, maintenance, and spare parts for automated packaging solutions, and has a strong local presence in Finland. Through this acquisition, Duni Group enhances its offering to the Nordic market and doubles its revenue in food packaging in Finland, enabling a broader and more technically advanced offering, supported by technical expertise.

LinePack has built a strong position through technical excellence and close customer relationships. By becoming part of Duni Group, LinePack gains access to resources and networks that can further accelerate its development. For us, this is a strategically important step to grow in an area where demand for sustainable and efficient solutions is rapidly increasing, says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group. Joining Duni Group gives us access to a larger customer base, broader market channels, and resources that will enable us to grow faster and deliver even more value to our customers. We look forward to combining our technical expertise with Duni Group's strengths and jointly driving the development of next-generation packaging solutions, says Sami Mäenpää, CEO of LinePack Oy.

LinePack Oy has an annual turnover of approximately EUR 2 million and employs six people.

CONTACT:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Amanda Larsson, Head of Communications, +46 76-608 33 08, amanda.larsson@duni.com

