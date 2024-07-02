dss+ Named One of 'Best Managed Companies in Switzerland'

Global Consultancy Recognised for Purpose, Culture and Impact Delivered to Clients

GENEVA, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva-based dss+, a global operations management consultancy with over 1,500 experts operating in 41 countries and a broad, diverse roster of industrial clients, has been named one of Switzerland's Best Managed Companies for 2024, an award sponsored by Deloitte Private, Julius Baer and SIX Swiss Exchange.

Switzerland's Best Managed Companies programme recognises privately held companies for their organisational success and achievement. The programme provides a distinct framework for management teams to challenge themselves and benchmark against some of the best private companies in the world.

dss+ provides operations consulting services that empower organisations to enhance safety, manage risk, achieve sustainability, optimise performance, and cultivate organisational and human capabilities for more resilient and sustainable operations.

"We pride ourselves in helping our clients save lives and create a sustainable future, which makes this recognition especially meaningful and underscores the passion and impact of our work not only in Switzerland, but also around the world," said Davide Vassallo, CEO of dss+. "We are grateful for this honor, and I'm particularly proud of my dss+ colleagues and stakeholders whose expertise, acumen and insight serve as the foundation of our success."

The programme's jury singled out dss+ for its achievements in several areas, including its purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future through its commitment to delivering impactful, quality outcomes to its clients. The jury also distinguished dss+ for its culture that empowers employees and encourages innovation and for creating value for its shareholders – investors, employees and clients alike.

"This award underscores and recognises the record of achievement among the dss+ team," said Alistair Cox, Chair of the Board, dss+. "The designation of 'best managed' connotes exemplary levels of commitment to deliver on our global priorities and a dedication to people development and our culture."

dss+ is a leading provider of sustainable operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables companies to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/dssplus-best-co.

