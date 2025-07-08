dss+ Named One of Swiss 'Best Managed Companies' for Second Consecutive Year

Global Consultancy Again Recognised for Excellence in Purpose, Culture and Sustainable Impact

GENEVA, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva-based dss+, a global operations management consultancy with over 1,700 experts operating in 41 countries and a broad, diverse roster of clients across a variety of sectors, has been named one of Switzerland's Best Managed Companies for the second consecutive year. The 2025 award, sponsored by Deloitte Private, Julius Baer, SIX Swiss Exchange and WILLISHENRY, follows the inaugural recognition of dss+in 2024.

Switzerland's Best Managed Companies programme recognises privately held companies operating at the highest levels of business excellence. The programme is comprised of a three-step process that evaluates each entrant's management capabilities, practices and overall business performance and growth.

"Receiving this prestigious recognition for the second year running validates our unwavering commitment to helping organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance, and sustainability that deliver measurable impact and build business endurance," said Davide Vassallo, CEO of dss+. "This consecutive achievement reflects not only our continued growth and innovation but also our team's dedication to delivering transformational results for our clients while staying true to our mission of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. I'm immensely proud of our global team whose expertise and passion make this recognition possible."

"Earning the honour of 'Best Managed Company' once again demonstrates the resilience and consistency of our organisation's performance," said Alistair Cox, Chair of the Board, dss+. "It validates our strategic approach to sustainable growth and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for organisations seeking to enhance their safety and operational performance. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and the exceptional calibre of our people worldwide."

About Switzerland's Best Managed Companies

Switzerland's Best Managed Companies programme is an awards programme recognising privately held companies for their organisational success and achievement. The programme provides a distinct framework for management teams to challenge themselves and benchmark against some of the best private companies in the world. The Best Managed Companies programme was established in 1993 in Canada and has become the most significant business award of its kind. The programme is active in 40+ countries across the Americas, Europe and Australasia. For more information on the awards programme, visit the Switzerland Best Managed Companies website www.bestmanagedcompanies.ch

About dss+

dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. We help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that drive lasting success.

Combining deep technical expertise and decades of hands-on experience with cutting-edge methodologies and data-driven insights, we empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures and build the capabilities needed at every level. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/dssplus-bmc2

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893923/dss__logo.jpg