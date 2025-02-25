Drone Detection Market worth $2,329.9 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone detection market is estimated in terms of market size to be USD 659.4 million in 2024 to USD 2,329.9 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 28.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Drone detection market is driven by the rising number of illegal drone operations. These operations raise serious security concerns in a number of applications by endangering military installations, vital infrastructure, airports, and public areas. Operational safety and national security may be jeopardized by the growing use of drones for illicit intelligence collection, smuggling, and monitoring. Because of their small size, low altitude, and high maneuverability, unauthorized drone operations are hard to detect with traditional security systems. For this reason, it is crucial to use detection technologies made especially to detect drones.

Drone Detection Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 659.4 million Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2,329.9 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Application, Type, Range, Application and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Cybersecurity risks in connected detection systems Key Market Opportunities Advancements in detection technologies Key Market Drivers Rising unauthorized drone activities

Based on Application, the military & defense segment is expected to lead the drone detection market during the forecast period.

Based on application, military & defense applications is expected to lead the drone detection market during the forecasted period. This is due to the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare and security operations. Armed forces worldwide are investing heavily in drone detection and counter-drone technologies to protect military bases, airfields, naval vessels, and border security zones from potential attacks, espionage, and unauthorized surveillance. Drones are being used by adversaries for reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and even as loitering munitions, making their detection and neutralization a top priority for defense agencies. Advanced radar, radio frequency (RF) sensors, and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems are widely deployed in military environments to provide continuous surveillance and rapid response against hostile UAVs.

Based on type, the handheld segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the handheld segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the drone detection market due to its portability, ease of use, and increasing adoption by security forces, law enforcement agencies, and military personnel. Unlike fixed or vehicle-mounted detection systems, handheld solutions offer mobility, allowing operators to detect and respond to drone threats in real-time across various locations. These devices are particularly useful for tactical operations, border security patrols, and VIP protection, where rapid deployment and flexibility are critical. Additionally, handheld drone detection systems often integrate multiple sensing technologies, such as radio frequency (RF) detection and direction-finding, enabling security personnel to quickly locate and assess unauthorized drones.

North America will lead the drone detection market during the forecast period.

The Drone detection industry in North America will lead the market during the forecast period. This is due to the widespread use of drone security technologies, a rise in unapproved drone activity, and stringent regulatory controls. Significant investments in drone detection systems for military bases and airports are driven by the region's developed defense and homeland security infrastructure, which is dominated by the United States and Canada. Ground-based and radar-based detection methods have become widely used as a result of growing worries about drone-related security issues, such as possible terrorist operations, smuggling, and airspace intrusions. North America's top defense contractors and tech companies guarantee ongoing innovation and accessibility to cutting-edge drone-detecting technologies. The region's market is growing as a result of the growing number of collaborations between defense agencies and private sector businesses to develop and implement counter-drone technologies. Due to these factors, North America is the leading market for drone detection systems during the forecast period.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), RTX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) are the major key players in the Drone detection companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

