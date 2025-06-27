Drone Battery Market worth $2.41 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone battery market is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2030, from USD 1.59 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The drone battery market is rapidly expanding due to the increasing use of drones across agriculture, delivery services, defense, and rescue operations. These applications require robust batteries that provide long-lasting power and perform effectively under challenging conditions. As more companies transition from small hobby drones to larger commercial drones, there is a growing demand for improved battery technology. Emerging battery types, such as lithium-silicon and hydrogen fuel cells, are enabling drones to fly longer distances and charge more quickly. Additionally, advanced drone systems, like Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and drone swarms, necessitate sophisticated battery management systems. With a heightened focus on clean energy solutions, the demand for high-performance drone batteries is on the rise, contributing to the swift growth of the market.

Aftermarket is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by point of sale during the forecast period.

Aftermarket is the fastest growing segment in the drone battery market, as more companies require support after purchasing batteries. Drones are utilized in various fields such as delivery, agriculture, and defense, which creates a need for services like spare part replacement, upgrades, and assistance with system integration. For instance, in the defense sector, specialized batteries may be necessary for different missions. Additionally, businesses seek prompt repairs and maintenance to ensure that drones continue operating without delays. To minimize downtime, companies are providing quicker services such as product integration and smart maintenance. As the use of drones continues to expand, the demand for after-sales services is also increasing, leading to rapid growth in the aftermarket segment.

Military is expected to be the largest segment by platform during the forecast period.

Military represents the largest and most critical segment of the drone battery market. Military drones require strong and reliable batteries to perform demanding missions. These drones are designed to fly for extended periods and carry heavy tools such as cameras and weapons, which require significant power. Additionally, they must operate in various challenging environments, necessitating specialized battery systems. Military drones incorporate advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, and can function without direct human control. This capability enhances their performance and increases the need for dependable and efficient battery systems to safely manage power. As these drones become more sophisticated, the demand for high-performance batteries continues to rise.

North America is expected to be the most dominant regional market during the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in the drone battery industry, home to many top drone and battery companies. Businesses in this area are adopting new technologies to create batteries that last longer and operate more safely. Drones are widely utilized for delivery, agriculture, inspections, and security in this region. Companies are developing new types of batteries, such as lithium-silicon and hydrogen fuel cells, to provide drones with extended flight times. Due to strong manufacturing capabilities, the use of advanced technology, and the high demand for drones, North America continues to excel in the drone battery market.

EaglePicher Technologies (US), RRC Power Solutions GmbH (Germany), Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd. (China), Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd. (Israel), Tadiran Batteries (US), Plug Power Inc. (US), SES AI Corporation (US), Sion Power Corporation (US), Intelligent Energy Limited (UK), H3 Dynamics (Singapore), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Inventus Power (US), MMC (China), and Doosan Mobility Innovation (South Korea) are the major players in the drone battery companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

