Droit Integrates LSEG's Global Shareholding Disclosure Data

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Droit, a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation, now supports LSEG's Global Shareholding Disclosure Data in its Position Reporting product. The data, paired with Droit's unparalleled rules logic, enables financial institutions to efficiently automate their regulatory reporting of shareholder disclosures in one streamlined workflow.

LSEG's Global Shareholding Disclosure Data provides fifteen types of total shares and total voting rights to ensure positions can be monitored against an accurate denominator. Licensed users of LSEG's Global Shareholding Disclosure Data can now map the data stream directly into Droit's Position Reporting product, which automates decision-making and provides a traceable audit record for every position evaluated against a global set of obligations.

"Firms consistently highlight two issues they face in complying with shareholder disclosure regulation: rule interpretation and reference data," said Somerset Pheasant, Chief Strategy Officer, Droit. "At Droit, accurately digitising regulation is at the core of what we do. Integrating LSEG as one of the reference data sources into our Position Reporting product represents an important step in addressing our clients' challenges and allowing them to benefit from the most accurate and comprehensive solution for shareholding disclosures."

Droit's Position Reporting product provides aggregation and disclosure eligibility logic, and report generation capabilities. The rules are built using consensus interpretations of the regulations, reviewed and refined through Endoxa, in conjunction with some of the largest and most complex financial institutions. Overall, the platform provides operational efficiency, confidence underpinned by consensus, and transparency of decisions linked directly to the original source text as well as legal and consensus memos.

Fausto Marseglia, Head of Product Management at LSEG, commented, "Shareholder disclosure rules vary significantly across jurisdictions, creating a complex compliance landscape for institutions. We are excited to partner with Droit, as by integrating LSEG Global Shareholding Disclosure Data directly into their platform, clients gain access to a powerful, end-to-end solution that reduces the compliance burden through automation and trusted data."

